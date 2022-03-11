National Bestselling Authors Launch Social Media Campaign To Inspire Generational Success Amongst Black Women

The co-authors of the nationwide bestseller, “The Little Black Guide Of Success: Legal guidelines of Management for Black Girls,” Marsha Haygood, Elaine Meryl Brown, and Rhonda Pleasure McLean, are giving again to the group by sharing profession recommendation and mentorship.
The trio has launched a social media marketing campaign during which they share tidbits of knowledge via infographics–a synopsis of kinds from their e book–as recommendation for the subsequent technology of Black ladies entrepreneurs, enterprise house owners, and employees alike.
“After we first wrote our e book, our purpose was to have an effect on as many ladies of shade as doable,” the ladies stated, in keeping with Amsterdam News.
“We curated e book signings and occasions throughout the nation. Nevertheless, as soon as the pandemic started, it put a halt on our plan. We needed to rapidly consider one of the best ways to nonetheless empower ladies, much more so throughout these troubling occasions. We started doing extra digital occasions and training, and now in honor of Black Historical past Month now we have used our social media to push the messages we might often share in particular person for ladies to soak up and share with others.”
The infographics present priceless path for Black ladies trying to learn to navigate their profession to achieve new heights on matters comparable to figuring out one’s price, talking up inside the work setting, and figuring out the best way to use one’s energy. The media graphics embody the likes of award-winning professor Nikole Hannah-Jones; Ursula Burns, the primary Black girl CEO of Xerox; and civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer.
Aside from invaluable enterprise recommendation, the ladies supply digital conferences, webinars, workshops, seminars, “Lunch-and-Learns,” motivational talking engagements, and displays to firms, corporations, organizations, non-profits, schools, and universities, in keeping with their website.
“We hope that is an initiative we will proceed to push, at the same time as in-person occasions return. Our purpose is to propel and assist as many Black ladies as doable improve their skilled and private lives.”