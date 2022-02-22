Trending News

National Guard helicopter crashes near Utah ski resort

February 22, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments


At least one Blackhawk helicopter has crashed near a Utah ski resort during a Utah National Guard training exercise

February 22, 2022, 5:55 PM

1 min read

SALT LAKE CITY — At least one Blackhawk helicopter crashed near a Utah ski resort Tuesday morning during a Utah National Guard training exercise.

Two helicopters were involved in the accident near Snowbird ski resort, but no crew members were hurt, the National Guard said in a post on Twitter. Both UH-60 helicopters were damaged.

Shortly after the crash near the Mineral Basin, the resort tweeted that the area was closed to skiing, as well as a lift and a tram.

Police are responding to the site about 28 miles (47 kilometers) from Salt Lake City. Sgt. Melody Cutler, a spokeswoman for Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake did not immediately have additional details.

The Utah National Guard is also investigating.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram