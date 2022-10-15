National League Tennis Championships Take Over OKC Tennis Center

This weekend among the finest tennis gamers on this planet are competing, not in Arizona, California, and even Florida, they’re proper right here in Oklahoma City on the OKC Tennis Center.

“It’s a very prestigious event, it’s the pinnacle for adult tennis, and it’s a really special thing to host,” stated Steve Henry, facility director on the OKC Tennis Center.

The USTA League Championships are massive for the gamers.

“This would be the national championship for our age division, so if you’re over forty and you play in this league and you win this, you’re a national champ,” stated Jason Scanlon of Orange County, California.

With 34 groups and twelve to 14 gamers on every crew, the occasion can be massive for town.

“People are traveling in from the four corners of the country, from Puerto Rico to Hawaii to New England to Oregon they’re all meeting here,” stated Henry.

“Beautiful city, great weather right now, facilities are perfect, those courts are pretty much rocking,” stated Francisco Perez with the Puerto Rico crew.

Perez is targeted on the competitors, nonetheless, when he’s not competing there may be one other massive attraction to the state.

“We’ve had some good food, some great steaks for now, we went to Cattleman’s, great, great steak from there so thank you very much for that,” stated Perez.

“I was excited to come get some good steaks or some bar-b-que I was kind of doing some recon to find out what was good around here,” stated Kevin Springer of Orange County, California.

Aside from the good meals, over the three weekends, the match is nice for the Oklahoma City financial system.

“Generating over 3,000 hotel room stays, the majority of the folks are flying in, renting cars, spending money in our restaurants,” stated Henry.

The OKC Tennis Center is laid out completely for the occasion with 22 outside courts in addition to indoor courts within the occasion of dangerous climate.

“Come out and watch this is a really high level of play this weekend. Anyone can come out, there’s no admission fee and its great tennis,” stated Henry.

Games might be performed all through the weekend with an awards ceremony on Sunday afternoon. Admission is free.