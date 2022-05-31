National pilot shortage leads to Memorial Day weekend cancellations

Many individuals discovered themselves stranded at airports throughout the U.S. over the lengthy Memorial Day weekend as airways have been pressured to cancel 1000’s of flights. A number of components have been guilty, together with a nationwide pilot scarcity.

“It is a nationwide challenge, it is affecting the entire home aviation business,” Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg stated.

The certification course of to change into a pilot can value effectively above $100,000. As well as, information from the Regional Airline Affiliation reveals that the previous two years noticed a steep dip in pilot graduations as flight colleges have been closed and airways stopped hiring.

Based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, greater than 14,000 pilot openings are projected for annually over the subsequent decade.

Rural components of the nation are struggling probably the most as airways reduce routes to smaller markets.

Airways are getting inventive to get pilots educated for the flight deck — United and Alaska have created their very own flight colleges and Delta removed its four-year diploma requirement, being one of many final amongst airways to take action.

“We’ll want roughly 1,000 or so [pilots] this 12 months,” stated Southwest CEO Bob Jordan.

The pandemic exacerbated the problem, with older pilots accepting COVID-era buyouts. Southwest struggled final 12 months when climate put pilots misplaced.

It did not have workers to cowl, inflicting mass cancellations.

“The primary precedence this 12 months, it is actually primary. It’s to get staffed,” Jordan stated.

Some potential options to discovering pilots which might be gaining consideration are to boost the obligatory retirement age by two years or cut back the flight hour requirement. Pilot unions are towards these initiatives.

