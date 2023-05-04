National Self-Employed Day: Parker & Hyde eyeing $100M mark





May 4 is “National Self-Employed Day,” and one industry proprietor who made the bounce a couple of years in the past will inform you it takes a distinct individual. Zack McLarnon, the landlord of Parker & Hyde, explains that being an entrepreneur isn’t glamorous. It takes motivation, starvation, and keenness for what you do, and it calls for onerous paintings day in and day trip. McLarnon is a former recruiter who made a just right source of revenue however was once bored together with his occupation. Meanwhile, his spouse Lauren McLarnon had the theory to make use of leather-based scraps from her funding in a Brazilian tannery to create purses. They named the corporate Parker & Hyde after their son and the hides used to make the handbags.

Their industry has grown up to now seven years and now employs 5 other folks. They not too long ago began a brand new line of golfing shirts with the Parker & Hyde brand. McLarnon objectives to show their industry, which operates out of a warehouse in Farmers Branch, right into a $100 million corporate. He attributes their good fortune to their social media presence and advises different marketers to have an concept and be keen to take a chance. However, he emphasizes that being your personal boss isn’t simple and calls for onerous paintings and backbone.