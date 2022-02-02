National Signing Day 2022: Five-star DL Shemar Stewart commits to loaded Texas A&M class over Georgia, Miami

The rich got richer on 2022 National Signing Day as one of the most coveted players in the class, five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart, announced his commitment to Texas A&M live on CBS Sports HQ. Stewart chose the Aggies over national champion Georgia and Miami.
Stewart ranks as the No. 10 player overall and No. 3 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2022 class, and he helps solidify a Texas A&M class that was already ranked No. 1 in the nation. Stewart’s commitment makes him the seventh five-star prospect to commit to the Aggies in this class, leaving Jimbo Fisher’s program in excellent position to compete in the SEC West.
“I feel like we have the potential to be the best in the nation, especially in that front four,” Stewart told 247Sports while breaking down his choice. “I feel like if everything clicks and we come together as a team, I don’t think anyone is going to be able to stop us.”
It’s not hard to understand why Texas A&M — and every other program — wanted Stewart suiting up for their team; he has everything you could hope for in a defensive line prospect out of high school. He checks in at 6-6 and 272 pounds, but with that size comes plenty of speed, so he can beat his foe with brute force or just run by them.
Here’s what 247Sports’ southeast recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins has to say about Stewart, whom he compares to current Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones.
Looks like a grown man out on the edge. Was mistaken by one recruiter for a college senior when he was a high school freshman because of his size. A legit 6-foot-4, pushing 6-foot-5. Added over 20 pounds of mass to his frame between junior and senior seasons. Still room, however, to get bigger as he’s a tad on the leaner side. Owns one of the longest reaches out of any pass rusher in the entire 2022 cycle with a wingspan that stretches well over 80 inches. Uses that length to his advantage. Has shown on tape that he’s capable of wining both inside and outside. Initial burst allows him to quickly work his way into the backfield. Does a nice job of keeping his feet moving while feeling out a situation. Powerful enough at the point of contact to walk back an offensive tackle and flush out a pocket. Not much of a finesse player at this stage in the development, but can execute a dip or rip to get around different obstacles. Tends to play with a high pad level, which can result in missed tackles. Has the foot speed to hawk down ball carriers, but needs to play through the whistle on a more consistent basis and be a difference-maker outside the hashes if he’s going to reach his full potential. Must also get more flexible. Burst onto the scene as a sophomore when he totaled 15 sacks facing stiff competition week in and week out down in South Florida. Nagging shoulder and knee injuries, however, derailed a majority of his junior season. Rare physical traits and elite testing numbers suggest that he could blossom into an all-conference type of player at a Power 5 program and eventually an early pick in the NFL Draft if everything comes together. Has a chance to remain out edge, but future might be as an interior pass rusher as his body is starting to trend that way.
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL