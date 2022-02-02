National Signing Day 2022: Five-star DL Shemar Stewart commits to loaded Texas A&M class over Georgia, Miami

The rich got richer on 2022 National Signing Day as one of the most coveted players in the class, five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart, announced his commitment to Texas A&M live on CBS Sports HQ. Stewart chose the Aggies over national champion Georgia and Miami.

Stewart ranks as the No. 10 player overall and No. 3 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2022 class, and he helps solidify a Texas A&M class that was already ranked No. 1 in the nation. Stewart’s commitment makes him the seventh five-star prospect to commit to the Aggies in this class, leaving Jimbo Fisher’s program in excellent position to compete in the SEC West.

“I feel like we have the potential to be the best in the nation, especially in that front four,” Stewart told 247Sports while breaking down his choice. “I feel like if everything clicks and we come together as a team, I don’t think anyone is going to be able to stop us.”

It’s not hard to understand why Texas A&M — and every other program — wanted Stewart suiting up for their team; he has everything you could hope for in a defensive line prospect out of high school. He checks in at 6-6 and 272 pounds, but with that size comes plenty of speed, so he can beat his foe with brute force or just run by them.

Here’s what 247Sports’ southeast recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins has to say about Stewart, whom he compares to current Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones.