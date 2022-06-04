() National Urban League Confronts Racial Hatred and Gun Violence with “Sound the Trumpet Sunday” on June 5th | Press releases

() Nationwide City League Confronts Racial Hatred and Gun Violence with “Sound the Trumpet Sunday” on June fifth
(Black PR Wire) NEW YORK — As a part of the continued mission to confront racial hatred and gun violence, the Nationwide City League has designated this Sunday, June 5, “Sound the Trumpet Sunday.”
Impressed by the Bible verse Joel 2:1, “Blow ye the trumpet in Zion and sound and alarm in my holy mountain,” religion leaders across the nation will preach a message of racial unity and urge elected officers to help robust gun security laws.
The hassle coincides with Nationwide Gun Security Month, which begins right this moment, and employs the hashtag #SoundTheTrumpetSunday. Extra data is accessible by texting TRUMPET to 52886.
“Communities of coloration are being torn aside by the dual threats of extremism and easy accessibility to damaging firearms,” Nationwide City League President and CEO Marc H. Morial mentioned. “Closely armed and fueled by hatred, gunmen in latest weeks have focused Black customers in a grocery retailer in Buffalo, New York; racially-diverse commuters in Brooklyn; aged Asian churchgoers in Orange County, California; and Latino faculty kids in Uvalde, Texas.”
Following the racist mass taking pictures in Buffalo two weeks in the past, Morial referred to as for an emergency hate crimes and extremism summit on the White Home and the creation of a hate crimes activity drive.
“Our elected representatives in Congress have ignored this disaster for much too lengthy,” Morial mentioned. “Every day that passes with out motion to stem the tide of racial hatred and the rampant circulation of weapons by our communities is a mark of disgrace towards our nation.”
