National Weather Service predicts more rain, heat

The National Weather Service’s newest forecast for Houston predicts heat climate and rainfall all the way through the week.

Monday

Although there’s a probability of scattered rain or thunderstorms alongside the coast, Monday will in all probability be dry. The climate provider forecasts the day to start out out cloudy and change into partially sunny within the afternoon. Houston will revel in highs within the mid to higher 80s and lows within the 60s.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria spaces because of environmental prerequisites that advertise prime ranges of ozone air pollution. Symptoms of respiration well being problems, together with aggravation of bronchial asthma, could also be higher on account of abnormally prime ranges of ozone, often referred to as smog.

Tuesday

There can be remoted afternoon and early night rain on Tuesday, with the morning last dry. Expect highs within the higher 80s and a low round 70.

Wednesday

Wednesday will likely be a heat day with a prime chance of rain and thunderstorms, specifically north of Interstate 10. Humidity ranges may also building up. Highs will likely be within the higher 80s and lows round 70.

The remainder of the week

Thursday would possibly carry a couple of more showers than previous within the week, however total, the elements must be cooler. The forecast requires a dry duration starting on Friday and lasting all the way through the weekend.