Nationals, Nelson Cruz agree to one-year, $15 million deal, per reports

The Washington Nationals have agreed to signal free agent designated hitter Nelson Cruz, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal is for one 12 months and $12 million with a mutual possibility for 2023 that features a $three million buyout, reports Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes, making this basically a $15 million deal.

Cruz, 41, joins his seventh staff and, apparently, it is his first NL staff. Final season, between the Twins and Rays, Cruz hit .265/.334/.497 (130 OPS+) with 32 homers and 86 RBI in 584 plate appearances. He hit 16 homers in 53 video games in 2020 and 41 in 120 video games in 2019. Even at his age, he is one of many premier home-run hitters in baseball.

Cruz certainly noticed an uptick in his market as soon as the brand new CBA was put into place, because the common designated hitter is now in baseball completely.

Cruz, who swings proper handed, will certainly bat instantly behind left-handed slugger Juan Soto within the Nationals’ lineup. Swap hitter Josh Bell is prone to comply with Cruz, then.

The Nationals are coming off a season by which they misplaced 97 video games and do not essentially seem like a contender proper now. The offseason is not over, although, and a one-year deal means they might all the time flip Cruz in entrance of the commerce deadline if they are not in rivalry.

That is Cruz’s second stint within the Beltway space. He was an All-Star with the Orioles in 2014, when he led the majors with 40 homers.

Cruz enters the season with 449 profession homers, good for 40th on the all-time checklist. He has an out of doors shot to develop into the 29th participant in historical past to achieve 500 this 12 months, however extra probably he’ll must play in 2023 to have a shot.