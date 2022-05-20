NationalWomen’sBowlingeventkicksoffJune6

GetreadyfortheBVL(orBowlerstoVeteransLink)Open.
It’saweek-longbowlingevent,featuringprofessionalwomenbowlersandkickingoffJune6inRockvilleCentre.
There,MapleFamilyCenterswillhosttheevent,highlightingwomen’ssportsandsupportinglocalveterans.MapleFamilyCenterssaiditisdonatingallproceedsto BVL,theindustry’scharity,forrecreationalandtherapeuticprograms.TheseprogramsarelocatedattheLongIslandStateVeteransHomeatStonyBrookUniversity,theNorthportVAMedicalCenterandtheSt.AlbansVAMedicalCenter.
TheeventfeaturesthreeProfessionalWomen’sBowlingAssociationnationaltournaments.
“Weareproudtowelcometheworld’stopwomenbowlerstoMapleLanesRVCandtogivelocalbowlingenthusiaststheopportunitytowitnessfirst-handtheincredibleskilllevelandcommitmentoftheseelitecompetitors,”JohnLaSpina,presidentofMapleFamilyCenters,saidinastatement.
“WeareequallyproudtosupportBVLandtogivebacktoveteransinourlocalcommunities,whohavegivensomuchofthemselves,”addedLaSpina,whosecompanyownsadditionalbowlingcentersinNewYorkandFlorida.
Anall-accesspass,whichisvalidfortheentireseven-dayevent,isavailablefora$100donationtoBVL.
TheeventstartsonJune6with“BowlwiththePros,”whenlocalscanbowlwithprofessionalwomenbowlers.Thisisfollowedbytournaments,startingwiththePWBALongIslandClassicJune7-8,andthePWBABowlTVClassicJune9-10.Thetop-scoring24playersfromthefirsttwotournamentswilladvancetothePWBABVLClassic,scheduledforJune11-12,withthechampionshipmatchesbroadcastliveontheCBSSportsNetworkonSunday,June12,from12-5p.m.
“AllofusattheLongIslandStateVeteransHomeareonceagainenamoredbythetremendousgenerosityofMapleFamilyCentersandtheLaSpinafamily,”FredSganga,executivedirectoroftheLongIslandStateVeteransHomeatStonyBrookUniversity,a350-bedskillednursingfacility,saidinastatement.
“FundsthatareraisedateventslikethePBWALongIslandClassicgodirectlytosupportthetherapeuticneedsofourmostcompromisedveterans,”headded.“Overtheyears,wehavebeenabletoprovidevirtualrealityprograms,aswellasotherforumsthatengagethebravewomenandmenwhosepersonalsacrificeofmilitaryservicehaveprotectedthefreedoms,weallenjoytodayasAmericans.”
FoundedbytheWomen’sInternationalBowlingCongressin1943,theBVLgotitsstartraisingfundstopayformedicaltransportplanestoferrywoundedsoldierstohospitalsduringWWII.TheBVLcontinuestoraisefundsforavarietyofrecreationalequipmentandtherapeuticsuppliestoimprovethelivesofactive-dutymilitaryandveterans.