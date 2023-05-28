As summer arrives, the U.S. is facing a nationwide shortage of lifeguards, which could pose safety risks for public pools and beaches. Watch News for more on this issue. Stay informed with instant browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Don’t miss out, turn on notifications now.
Nationwide lifeguard shortage as summer arrives
