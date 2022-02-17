Native Texan Meeting With Faith Leaders In Ukraine This Week – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A native Texan is sharing a first-hand perspective of what’s happening in Ukraine.

Dr. Elijah Brown is the General Secretary of the Baptist World Alliance.

He’s been in Kyiv this week meeting with leaders, churches and other faith communities.

He describes the mood in Ukraine’s capital city as “tense.”

“The danger that we experience coming in and standing in solidarity is nothing in comparison to what individuals here are facing,” explained Dr. Brown during an interview in Kyiv.

Brown went on to say, “This is a critical time for us to be present and to pray.”

Those meetings happened as Ukrainians and the world watches for Russia’s next move.

Kyiv is the seventh largest city in Europe which underscores one of the reasons why the military buildup has the world’s attention.

“This is a really strategic time and a really strategic city, not only from a faith perspective but for all who love democracy and human rights,” said Brown.

He believes the next few days are critical as diplomacy continues to play out.

If there is an invasion, Baptist World Alliance has been working with churches in western Ukraine to prepare to take in refugees.

“They will be able to respond immediately with housing, with medical care, with relief and aid. They’re stocking up food in a number of their churches so that they are ready should a crisis occur. They are ready to respond immediately with the love of Jesus Christ,” explained Brown.