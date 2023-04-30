Navy Blue Angels, Air Force Raptor jets stun spectators at 2023 Fort Lauderdale Air Show – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The United States army placed on an awe-inspiring aerial show above Broward County, Florida. The 2023 Fort Lauderdale Air Show kicked off on Saturday with a plethora of jaw-dropping stunts on view.

Hundreds of spectators have been delighted because the U.S. Navy Blue Angels ruled the skies, hovering over Fort Lauderdale Beach alongside A1A. Both the U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor crew and the Navy’s F-35C Lightning II demo crew additionally showcased their fantastic abilities, leaving the accumulated crowds in awe.

