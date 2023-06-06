The U.S. Navy has shared footage featuring a near miss between American and Chinese vessels in the Taiwan Strait, indicating growing tensions between the two countries. In the video, a Chinese warship is seen cutting ahead of a U.S. destroyer. News has covered this incident with David Martin reporting. Stay informed about breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by enabling browser notifications. Turn on your browser notifications to be among the first to know.
Navy releases video of close call between U.S. and China ships
