NBA All-Star 2022 – Experts’ picks for the dunk, 3-point, skills contests and All-Star Game

NBA All-Star Weekend is underway, as Friday night’s Rising Stars Challenge and celebrity game kicked off the festivities in Cleveland.

But which stars will take home the hardware during All-Star Saturday?

The night begins with a revamped skills challenge, as three teams of three — Team Cavs, Team Antetokounmpo and Team Rooks — face off. Then, four All-Stars — Zach LaVine, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet and Trae Young — headline an eight-player field for the 3-point contest. The night wraps up with a four-player dunk contest, as electrifying rookie Jalen Green and 2021 runner-up Obi Toppin take the stage.

On Sunday, will Team LeBron capture another All-Star Game win? LeBron James has hit all four of his previous All-Star captains’ drafts — will he make it five? Either way, with Cleveland Cavaliers star Darius Garland on LeBron’s roster, the two should have plenty of fun putting on a show for the fans inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Our NBA experts are picking the winners for Saturday and Sunday’s action, including which player will take home the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award.

All-Star Saturday: Skills, 3-point and dunk contests

play 1:27 Check out some of the most entertaining dunk contest attempts from the past 25 years.

Jamal Collier

Skills: Team Cavs

3s: Trae Young

Dunks: Jalen Green

Nick DePaula

Nick Friedell

Israel Gutierrez

Skills: Team Cavs

3s: Karl-Anthony Towns

Dunks: Jalen Green

Andrew Lopez

Tim MacMahon

Bobby Marks

Dave McMenamin

Skills: Team Rooks

3s: Zach LaVine

Dunks: Obi Toppin

Kevin Pelton

Skills: Team Cavs

3s: Patty Mills

Dunks: Obi Toppin

Jorge Sedano

Skills: Team Rooks

3s: Trae Young

Dunks: Jalen Green

Ramona Shelburne

André Snellings

Skills: Team Rooks

3s: Karl-Anthony Towns

Dunks: Jalen Green

Marc J. Spears

Skills: Team Rooks

3s: Patty Mills

Dunks: Jalen Green

Ohm Youngmisuk

Results:

Skills contest: Team Antetokounmpo 5, Team Cavs 4, Team Rooks 5.

3-point contest: Patty Mills 3, Trae Young 3, Karl Anthony-Towns 2, Zach LaVine 2, Luke Kennard 2, Desmond Bane 1, Fred VanVleet 1.

Dunk contest: Jalen Green 11, Obi Toppin 2, Cole Anthony 1.

NBA All-Star Game picks: Winner and MVP

play 1:32 LeBron James and Kevin Durant have a laugh as James Harden ends up being the last pick in the All-Star draft.

Jamal Collier

Team LeBron

MVP: LeBron James

Nick DePaula

Nick Friedell

Israel Gutierrez

Andrew Lopez

Team LeBron

MVP: Darius Garland

Tim MacMahon

Team LeBron

MVP: LeBron James

Bobby Marks

Dave McMenamin

Kevin Pelton

Team LeBron

MVP: LeBron James

Jorge Sedano

Ramona Shelburne

Team LeBron

MVP: DeMar DeRozan

André Snellings

Team LeBron

MVP: LeBron James

Marc J. Spears

Team LeBron

MVP: LeBron James

Ohm Youngmisuk

Results: