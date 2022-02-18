NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2022: How to watch, rosters, start time, stream online and more

The NBA All-Star Celebrity game returns Friday night in Cleveland, and this year’s contest has no shortage of star power. Big names ranging from rapper Quavo to comedian Tiffany Haddish are set to show their skills at the Wolstein Center on the campus of Cleveland State University.

Naismith Memorial Hall of Famers Bill Walton and Dominique Wilkins will serve as the game’s head coaches.

The following celebrities will take the court for Team Walton: singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen, TV host Brittney Elena, singer-songwriter Machine Gun Kelly, Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby, Fanatics All-In Challenge winner Noah Carlock, Olympic skateboarder Nyjah Huston, “The Bachelor” alum Matt James, rapper Quavo, actor Ranveer Singh and Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint.

Team Nique’s roster features rapper Anuel AA, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, singer-songwriter Kane Brown, Cleveland Browns Defensive end Myles Garrett, former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Daniel “Booby” Gibson, Tiffany Haddish, rapper Jack Harlow, Harlem Globetrotters player Crissa Jackson, singer-songwriter Anjali Ranadivé and Olympic high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi.

The celebrity game has an extra layer this year. Before tip-off, the Ruffles Ridge 4-point Shooting Competition will take place. The NBA and Ruffles will donate $4,000 to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund for every shot made during the competition, and the minimum donation is $40,000.

Here’s how to watch the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game:

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game