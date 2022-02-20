NBA All-Star Game 2022 – Best dunks, skills and shooting plus sights and sounds from All-Star Saturday Night

The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend is in full force as the league’s biggest stars meet in Cleveland.

This year’s edition saw multiple events with new formats — starting with Rising Stars Challenge that took place on Friday night.

Saturday’s action is headlined by three events: the 3-point contest, slam dunk contest and skills challenge.

The Skills Challenge also has a new look. Under the new format, three teams of three players will participate in a four-round competition that tests shooting, passing and dribbling ability.



1 Related

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers, Alex and Thanasis make up one team. A trio of Cleveland Cavaliers (Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley) are the second squad. Lastly, standout rookies Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham and Josh Giddey will make the third group.

Trae Young and Zach LaVine are the most experienced participants in the 3-point contest, making their second and third appearances, respectively. Desmond Bane, Patty Mills, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet, Luke Kennard and CJ McCollum are first-time participants.

The dunk contest has plenty of fresh faces as Cole Anthony, Jalen Green and Juan Toscano-Anderson make their event debuts. Obi Toppin returns for his second appearance after finishing as the runner-up last year.

Making an entrance

From cozy couture to flashy fashion, these stars arrived at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in style.

Ice is in the building! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ndde0VIMkl — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 20, 2022