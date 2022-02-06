NBA All-Star Game: Head coach for Team Durant to be decided Sunday; Billy Donovan gets spot if Bulls top 76ers

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is now just two weeks away, and last Thursday we learned the reserves that will round out the player pool for Team LeBron vs. Team Durant. Still to be determined, however, is who will be patrolling the sidelines for Team Durant.

That will be decided on Sunday based on the result of the matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers. The head coach of the team with the best record in the Eastern Conference through Sunday will coach Team Durant, but the Bulls (33-19) and Miami Heat (34-20) are currently tied atop the standings.

Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



Because the Heat are idle Sunday, the Bulls game will be the decider. If the Bulls beat the Sixers, then they will be all alone in first place and Billy Donovan will coach in the All-Star Game for the first time in his career. If the Sixers beat the Bulls, then the Heat will jump into first place, and Erik Spoelstra will have the honors for the second time.

Per the NBA’s communications department, this is the first time since 2013 that the race for a head-coaching spot in the All-Star Game has gone down to the final day. And how about this for a strange coincidence. The coach who earned the spot that year? Erik Spoelstra.

While both the Bulls (DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball) and Heat (Kyle Lowry) made some major additions in the offseason, no one expected either team to be at the top of the East this late in the season. Add in the fact that both teams have dealt with brutal COVID-19 and injury situations, and it’s an even more remarkable achievement that they’re in this spot. Regardless of whoever ends up getting the All-Star nod, both Donovan and Spoelstra deserve a lot of credit for the work they’ve done this season.