NBA All-Star: Rising Stars Game 2022 live stream, format, rosters, teams, how to watch online, start time

There’s no shortage of young talent in the NBA, and that talent will be on full display in the 2022 Rising Stars challenge. The Rising Stars will feature a new format this year. Instead of Team World vs. Team USA (and Rookies vs. Sophomores before that), this year’s event will feature three games between four teams in what the league is referring to as a “mini-tournament.” The first two teams will play against each other, as will the second two teams, and the winners of those game will play against each other to determine the ultimate victor.

Twelve rookies and twelve sophomores were selected for the rosters, along with four players from the G League Ignite. Four NBA legends — Rick Barry, Isiah Thomas, Gary Payton and James Worthy — drafted, and will coach, the teams. If you’re wondering who All-Star rosters are going to be comprised of in the near future, look no further than this event.

Below you’ll find viewing information for the event, along with the full rosters.

How to watch: Rising Stars Game

Date: Friday, Feb. 18 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Wolstein Center — Cleveland, Ohio

TV and live stream: TNT

Rosters

Team Barry

Team Isiah

Team Payton

*Injury replacement for Duarte, who will not play due to a toe injury

Team Worthy