NBA All-Star rosters: First-timers Fred VanFleet and Darius Garland join a host of familiar faces

Last week, the NBA revealed the 10 starters for this month’s All-Star Game in Cleveland. Nine of the 10 names were who we expected. Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant and Stephen Curry will be on the court when the game kicks off, but they will be joined by one of the more surprising choices in All-Star history: Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins.

Wiggins is a first-time All-Star, and it wasn’t even clear that he would make the team before he was announced as a starter. Once he was selected, the tension for tonight’s reserve announcements rose significantly. Suddenly, things got a little bit tougher for the Western Conference reserve candidates. Now, after those reserves were announced on TNT, we know who made the cut and who missed out.

Things were a fair bit simpler in the Eastern Conference. With the starters sticking to the script, the reserves were a touch more predictable.

Now that the players themselves have been chosen, they have to land on the proper teams. James and Durant will act as captains in the All-Star draft next Thursday, Feb. 10 to divide up the players. At least two more players, chosen by commissioner Adam Silver, are expected to join the teams as injury replacements for Durant and Green. The All-Star Game itself will take place 10 days after that on Sunday, Feb. 20.