NBA coaching tracker: 76ers to hire Nick Nurse, Raptors cast wide net as three teams look for new coach

The NBA playoffs for 2023 are coming to an in depth and whilst the fanatics eagerly wait in July to know concerning the big-name unfastened brokers, there are quite a lot of coaching actions anticipated to happen within the coming days. Three teams, particularly the Raptors, Suns and Pistons, are nonetheless looking for new coaches after their postseason exits led to the firing in their coaches. Notable unfastened agent coaches come with Mike Budenholzer, Monty Williams, Doc Rivers, and Frank Vogel.
As nearly all of the NBA teams focal point at the 2023-24 season, we stay tabs at the sideline actions. Refer to the coaching tracker under to apply at the side of the adjustments:
NBA head coaching tracker
Detroit Pistons
TBD
Dwane Casey
The Pistons parted tactics with head coach Dwane Casey instantly after the 2023 common season resulted in April. While Casey takes up a front-office position with the crew, they’re but to finalize his substitute. Kevin Ollie, Charles Lee, and Jarron Collins are reportedly some of the applicants for the activity. Although the Pistons had the worst report within the NBA final season, they failed to have any Draft Lottery good fortune. They will select 5th in June’s draft.
Milwaukee Bucks
Adrian Griffin
Mike Budenholzer
The Bucks fired the title-winning coach Mike Budenholzer in a while after their unexpected first-round go out in opposition to the Miami Heat. While Budenholzer led the Bucks to the 2021 championship, Milwaukee’s name window is shrinking as the roster ages round Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ultimately, Griffin was once Milwaukee’s selection to transfer ahead as the crew’s chief at the sidelines.
Philadelphia 76ers
Nick Nurse
Doc Rivers
The 76ers moved on from Doc Rivers after three seasons and three second-round playoff exits. In addition, James Harden is also leaving the franchise, making 2023 a yr of important exchange in Philadelphia. Nick Nurse has been employed as the new coach who will lead the price shifting ahead.
Phoenix Suns
TBD
Monty Williams
Williams led Phoenix to the 2021 NBA Finals with the most efficient report within the