NBA coaching tracker: Bucks to hire Adrian Griffin, Raptors cast wide net as five teams look for new coach

The 2023 NBA playoffs are attaining the tip of the street. Although lovers have to wait till July to see the place the big-name unfastened brokers will signal, there will have to be numerous coaching adjustments within the coming days. Four teams these days have activity openings after 3 playoff teams fired their coaches post-season.

The Raptors, Suns, 76ers, and Pistons are nonetheless having a look for new coaches. Notable coaching unfastened brokers come with Nick Nurse, Mike Budenholzer, Monty Williams, Doc Rivers, and Frank Vogel.

As nearly all of the league turns its consideration to the 2023-24 season, we will be able to stay monitor of the sideline motion. Follow alongside underneath with our coaching tracker.

NBA Head Coaching Tracker