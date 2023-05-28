NBA coaching tracker: Bucks to hire Adrian Griffin, Raptors cast wide net as four teams look for new coach

The 2023 NBA playoffs are of their ultimate levels however the offseason is nearing for the teams. Although it’s too early to see the place the big-name loose brokers will finally end up in July, there will have to be a number of motion at the coaching entrance within the coming days. Four teams, together with the Raptors, Suns, 76ers, and Pistons, have process vacancies after their coaches have been fired following their respective group’s defeat within the postseason. Notable names such as Nick Nurse, Mike Budenholzer, Monty Williams, Doc Rivers, and Frank Vogel are all loose brokers relating to coaching.
As the league specializes in the approaching season, we’re maintaining a tally of the coaching motion with our coaching tracker underneath.
NBA Head Coaching Tracker
Detroit Pistons
TBD
Dwane Casey
The Pistons moved on from head coach Dwane Casey as quickly as the 2023 common season resulted in April. Although he’ll be given a front-office position, the group has but to hire his alternative. Kevin Ollie, Charles Lee, and Jarron Collins were reported as applicants for the process. The Pistons completed the season with the worst report within the NBA and are set to pick out 5th within the draft.
Milwaukee Bucks
Adrian Griffin
Mike Budenholzer
The Bucks fired title-winning coach Mike Budenholzer in a while after their sudden first-round go out in opposition to the Miami Heat. Although Budenholzer led the Bucks to a championship in 2021, the window for a identify is shrinking as their megastar, Giannis Antetokounmpo ages. Griffin was once in the end selected as Budenholzer’s alternative.
Philadelphia 76ers
TBD
Doc Rivers
The 76ers parted techniques with Doc Rivers after 3 seasons and 3 second-round playoff exits. They might enjoy a large summer time of exchange as James Harden’s departure seems to be most probably. Details at the 76ers’ applicants will also be discovered right here.
Phoenix Suns
TBD
Monty Williams
Williams led the Phoenix Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals and the most efficient report within the league within the 21-22 season