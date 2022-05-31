NBA coaching tracker, latest updates: Lakers hiring Darvin Ham; Kings tab Mike Brown as new head coach

There may be sometimes lots of turnover on the sideline following an NBA season. Nevertheless, this 12 months has been a bit completely different as solely three groups (to date) parted methods with their head coach following the 2021-22 marketing campaign, and two of these gigs have already been crammed.

The Los Angles Lakers fired coach Frank Vogel instantly after the season, and finally changed him with Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham after an prolonged search. Vogel coached the Lakers for 3 seasons and led them to a title in 2020. Ham, in the meantime, has already obtained a stamp of approval from Lakers star LeBron James.

The Sacramento Kings have additionally fired, and employed, a head coach since their season led to April. The workforce parted methods with interim head coach Alvin Gentry, and changed him with Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown. Brown has served as affiliate head coach of the Warriors since 2016. Whereas Gentry was changed because the coach, he did not go far, as he took a job in Sacramento’s entrance workplace.

That leaves only one workforce at present in search of a head coach — the Charlotte Hornets. They moved on from James Borrego after 4 seasons, they usually’ve but to call his successor, although they have been linked to a number of candidates. Extra groups may hop on the teaching carousel between now and subsequent season. This is our tracker of the entire main strikes happening on the bench.

NBA hirings and firings