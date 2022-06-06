NBA coaching tracker, latest updates: Quin Snyder leaves Jazz; Lakers hiring Darvin Ham as new head coach

There’s usually a variety of turnover on the sideline following an NBA season. Nevertheless, this yr has been a bit completely different as solely 4 groups (to date) parted methods with their head coach following the 2021-22 marketing campaign, and two of these gigs have already been crammed.

One workforce searching for a brand new coach is the Utah Jazz, who introduced that Quin Snyder is stepping down because the workforce’s coach after eight seasons. “After eight years, I simply really feel it’s time to transfer onward,” Snyder mentioned in a press release. “I wanted to take time to detach after the season and ensure this was the correct choice.” The Jazz will now start trying to find Snyder’s successor.

The Los Angles Lakers fired coach Frank Vogel instantly after the season, and in the end changed him with Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham after an prolonged search. Vogel coached the Lakers for 3 seasons and led them to a title in 2020. Ham, in the meantime, has already acquired a stamp of approval from Lakers star LeBron James.

The Sacramento Kings have additionally fired, and employed, a head coach since their season resulted in April. The workforce parted methods with interim head coach Alvin Gentry, and changed him with Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown. Brown has served as affiliate head coach of the Warriors since 2016. Whereas Gentry was changed because the coach, he did not go far, as he took a job in Sacramento’s entrance workplace.

That leaves the opposite workforce presently searching for a head coach — the Charlotte Hornets. They moved on from James Borrego after 4 seasons, and so they’ve but to call his successor, although they have been linked to a number of candidates. Extra groups may hop on the teaching carousel between now and subsequent season. Here is our tracker of all the main strikes happening on the bench.

NBA hirings and firings