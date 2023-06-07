NBA coaching tracker: Raptors only team without head coach as Suns, Pistons, more fill vacancies

As the 2023 NBA playoffs come to a detailed, enthusiasts watch for the approaching unfastened company and the place big-name avid gamers will finally end up. Meanwhile, there was vital motion within the coaching staffs of NBA groups in fresh weeks. Four groups have crammed their coaching vacancies, with one team nonetheless searching for a coach. The Raptors are but to discover a new coach, whilst Frank Vogel heads to Phoenix, Adrian Griffin to Milwaukee, Monty Williams to Detroit, and Nick Nurse to Philadelphia.
Other notable names, together with Mike Budenholzer and Doc Rivers, are lately coaching unfastened brokers. As groups shift their focal point to the approaching 2023-24 season, quite a lot of coaching adjustments are in development. Follow alongside underneath with our coaching tracker for more main points.
NBA Head Coaching Tracker
Detroit Pistons
Monty Williams
Dwane Casey
The Pistons discovered a substitute for head coach Dwane Casey in Monty Williams when they parted techniques with him following the top of the 2023 common season in April. The team then moved Casey to a front-office place inside the group.
Milwaukee Bucks
Adrian Griffin
Mike Budenholzer
The Bucks parted techniques with title-winning coach Mike Budenholzer after their sudden first-round go out in opposition to the Miami Heat. Adrian Griffin used to be in the end selected to steer the team ahead, as Milwaukee’s championship window is narrowing as Giannis Antetokounmpo’s supporting forged ages.
Philadelphia 76ers
Nick Nurse
Doc Rivers
After 3 seasons and 3 second-round playoff exits, the 76ers parted techniques with Doc Rivers. Philadelphia faces the potential for vital adjustments this upcoming summer season as James Harden would possibly go away the franchise. Nick Nurse will then lead the team transferring ahead.
Phoenix Suns
Frank Vogel
Monty Williams
Monty Williams led Phoenix to the 2021 NBA Finals however his two disappointing playoff exits spelled the top of his tenure with the Suns. Now, Phoenix places its hopes on Frank Vogel to steer the team to some other championship, as he did with the Lakers.
Toronto Raptors
TBD
Nick Nurse
The Raptors parted techniques with Nick Nurse after 5 seasons, following their loss within the Play-In Tournament to the Bulls. Nurse had received the 2019 identify in Toronto and is a well-liked call for different opening positions. The Raptors are exploring quite a lot of choices, together with interviewing applicants such as Steve Nash and JJ Redick.