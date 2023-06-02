NBA coaching tracker: Suns to hire Frank Vogel, Raptors cast wide net as Toronto looks for new coach

rewrite this content material with complete duration and stay HTML tags
The 2023 NBA playoffs are winding down. And whilst fanatics may have to wait till July to see the place the big-name unfastened brokers finish up, there will have to be numerous motion at the coaching entrance within the coming days. Only one staff these days has a role opening after others have crammed their respective vacancies during the last few weeks.
The Raptors are all nonetheless having a look for new coaches whilst the Suns, Bucks, Pistons and 76ers have reportedly landed their males with Frank Vogel heading to Phoenix, Adrian Griffin heading to Milwaukee, Monty Williams touchdown in Detroit and Nick Nurse going to Philadelphia. Notable names like Mike Budenholzer and Doc Rivers are coaching unfastened brokers.
As the vast majority of the league turns its consideration to the 2023-24 season, we are maintaining a tally of the sideline motion. Follow alongside beneath with our coaching tracker.
NBA head coaching tracker
Detroit Pistons
Monty Williams
Dwane Casey
The Pistons moved on from head coach Dwane Casey as quickly as the 2023 common season resulted in April. Casey is shifting to a front-office function with the staff they usually discovered their substitute in Monty Williams.
Milwaukee Bucks
Adrian Griffin
Mike Budenholzer
The Bucks fired title-winning coach Mike Budenholzer in a while after their sudden first-round go out towards the Miami Heat. Budenholzer led the Bucks to the 2021 championship, however Milwaukee’s identify window is shrinking as the roster ages round Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ultimately, Griffin was once Milwaukee’s selection to transfer ahead as the staff’s chief at the sidelines.
Philadelphia 76ers
Nick Nurse
Doc Rivers
The 76ers moved on from Doc Rivers after 3 seasons and 3 second-round playoff exits. It is usually a huge summer time of alternate in Philly as James Harden may additionally depart the franchise. Now, Nurse will lead the rate shifting ahead in Philadelphia.
Phoenix Suns
Frank Vogel
Monty Williams
Williams led Phoenix to the 2021 NBA Finals and the most efficient report within the league within the 21-22 season. But two disappointing playoff exits spelled the top of his Suns tenure. Now, Phoenix hopes that Vogel can are available in and lead this staff to a championship like he did in Los Angeles.
Toronto Raptors
TBD
Nick Nurse
The Raptors and Nurse parted tactics after 5 seasons following a Play-In Tournament loss to the Bulls. Nurse gained the 2019 identify in Toronto and is a well-liked call for different openings. The Raptors, in the meantime, are getting inventive of their wide-ranging seek as they have talked to Steve Nash, JJ Redick and others concerning the activity.