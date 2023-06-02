NBA coaching tracker: Suns to hire Frank Vogel, Raptors cast wide net as Toronto looks for new coach

The 2023 NBA playoffs are winding down. And whilst fanatics may have to wait till July to see the place the big-name unfastened brokers finish up, there will have to be numerous motion at the coaching entrance within the coming days. Only one staff these days has a role opening after others have crammed their respective vacancies during the last few weeks.

The Raptors are all nonetheless having a look for new coaches whilst the Suns, Bucks, Pistons and 76ers have reportedly landed their males with Frank Vogel heading to Phoenix, Adrian Griffin heading to Milwaukee, Monty Williams touchdown in Detroit and Nick Nurse going to Philadelphia. Notable names like Mike Budenholzer and Doc Rivers are coaching unfastened brokers.

As the vast majority of the league turns its consideration to the 2023-24 season, we are maintaining a tally of the sideline motion. Follow alongside beneath with our coaching tracker.

NBA head coaching tracker