NBA commissioner Adam Silver considering tweaks to voting process for All-NBA selections

SAN FRANCISCO — Commissioner Adam Silver stated the NBA is contemplating switching the voting course of for All-NBA picks every season from the present position-based system to 1 the place voters choose the 15 finest gamers, no matter place.

Silver stated he plans to deal with it with the Nationwide Basketball Gamers Affiliation.

“By way of determinations for All-NBA, I feel a good quantity of consideration goes into whether or not [the media] ought to simply be choosing prime gamers than be choosing by place,” Silver stated at a information convention forward of Sport 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. “I feel we’re a league that has moved more and more towards position-less basketball, and the present system could lead to some inequities primarily based on the happenstance of what your place is.

“So that’s one thing we’re . It is one thing that we are going to talk about with the gamers affiliation as a result of it has an affect on incentives and gamers contracts, and it has, , deep which means for his or her legacy as properly. So we’ll have a look at these issues.”

The subject of whether or not the poll ought to proceed to be decided by positions has picked up steam over the previous two years, as two facilities — Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers — completed 1-2 in MVP voting. However due to the present system, solely considered one of them has the flexibility to be an All-NBA First Crew participant, whereas the opposite — in each instances, Embiid — must be a second-team choice.

Silver additionally stated there might be extra discussions about whether or not contract bonuses might be tied to media awards voting, however he added that either side have agreed that it’s the better of a sequence of imperfect choices.

“By way of the final word choice course of and, to your level that in some instances can have a direct monetary affect on a participant’s contract, proper now we agreed with the gamers affiliation to make use of these designations to set off sure bonuses in gamers’ contracts, frankly as a result of we could not give you a greater manner that may really feel goal to everybody concerned,” Silver stated.



All through his roughly 30-minute session with reporters, Silver touched on quite a few subjects:

• Each the NBA and NBPA have the flexibility to choose out of the present collective bargaining settlement in December forward of it expiring subsequent summer season. It was an identical scenario the final time the deal was up in 2017, with either side agreeing to a brand new deal in December 2016 earlier than the opt-out date arrived.

Silver stated it was his hope an identical blueprint can be adopted this time round, however stated it was a bit too early to say that may be the case, given partly he is nonetheless attending to know the newly appointed government director of the NBPA, Tamika Tremaglio.

“I feel everyone knows that for any negotiation, seemingly collective bargaining specifically, deadlines are actually useful to get folks to push their finest presents throughout the desk,” Silver stated.

Silver added that the entire discussions either side have had over the previous two-and-a-half years over every little thing that is gone on due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to them speaking greater than ever earlier than, which helped enhance his perception of a deal being agreed to amicably as soon as once more.

• Silver stated the concept of a midseason match stays on the desk, although will not be but finalized, as extra discussions with the NBPA are required.

As well as, when requested about gamers coping with wear-and-tear on their our bodies over the course of an 82-game common season, Silver stated he’d doubtlessly be open to discussions of shortening the season — however provided that it may very well be confirmed to assist mitigate accidents.

“As I’ve stated earlier than, what we do not see is elevated numbers of accidents because the season goes on,” Silver stated. “It isn’t as if due to fatigue over the course of a season, you see extra accidents. We do see a connection between precise fatigue, for instance, from back-to-backs or three in a row. We expect that doubtlessly can result in extra accidents.”

• As he has previously, Silver shot down the concept of enlargement occurring within the near-term, although he reiterated it’s one thing that the league will do once more in some unspecified time in the future. He went on to say one potential problem is the dilution of expertise because of enlargement.

“Even kind of including one other 30 gamers or so which are roughly comparable, there nonetheless are solely so lots of the actually top-tier tremendous abilities to go round,” Silver stated. “That’s one thing on the thoughts of the opposite groups as we take into consideration enlargement.”

• Silver stated the NBA has misplaced “a whole lot of tens of millions” due to its strained relationship with China, and stated that’s an appropriate value of doing enterprise with regards to defending free speech of the league’s gamers, coaches and employees.

“We settle for that, and I stated that on the time after we stated we stand behind our gamers and group executives, their proper to free expression, whether or not about points in the US or points anywhere on this planet, if these are the implications, that is what I imply that our values journey with us,” Silver stated. “Others, as , since then have spoken out about their views round China and different locations on this planet, and if the implications are that we’re taken off the air or we lose cash, we settle for that.”

Silver additionally stated he continues to consider partaking with China will not be inconsistent with the league’s values in gentle of alleged human-rights violations going down inside the nation.

• Silver was requested about girls being distant changing into head coaches within the NBA and ackowledged it stays a piece in progress. He stated Becky Hammon’s transfer from Spurs assistant to go coach of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces should not be seen as a unfavourable factor.

“However I’ve stated it earlier than, and I ought to have stated earlier, there is no such thing as a purpose that ladies should not be head coaches and extra of them should not be assistant coaches within the NBA,” Silver stated. “There is not any purpose why there should not be extra girls officers. We have now made progress in each these areas across the league now. There are much more feminine assistants at our groups, however we do have to interrupt by means of that tumbler ceiling.”

Silver additionally stated the NBA rising its variety of Black coaches to 15, with the hiring of Darvin Ham by the Los Angeles Lakers final month a product of the league persevering with to emphasise the necessity for range.

• When requested whether or not a constructive check for COVID-19 subsequent yr would imply a participant can be unable to play, Silver stated that advice would come from medical personnel, and that it was too early to say, including that the NBA is just a small a part of the world by way of studying the way to reside with the virus shifting ahead.