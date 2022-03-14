NBA DFS: Devin Booker and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for March 13, 2022

Memphis ahead Dillon Brooks has been out of motion since Jan. 9 with an harm to his left ankle, however may make his return as quickly as Sunday towards Oklahoma Metropolis. Zaire Williams has been his major substitute in Memphis’ lineup, and he has scored 29 complete factors over his final two video games. Williams has been a bit up-and-down as a starter, however ought to he be included in your NBA DFS lineups with an advantageous matchup on Sunday?

The Thunder are a bottom-five Fantasy protection towards opposing small forwards on websites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Williams missed each of Memphis’ earlier video games towards the Thunder this season, however over the past two video games general, he has shot 61.1 p.c from the sphere. Earlier than you make your NBA DFS picks for Sunday, you’ll want to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS skilled with almost $2 million in profession winnings. He’s additionally a predictive knowledge engineer at SportsLine who makes use of a robust prediction mannequin that simulates each minute of each recreation 10,000 instances, taking elements like matchups, statistical tendencies and accidents under consideration.

On Saturday, McClure listed Spurs guard Tre Jones as considered one of his prime NBA DFS picks on each DraftKings and FanDuel. The end result: Instead of the injured Dejounte Murray (calf), Jones dished out 12 assists, grabbed10 rebounds, made two steals and scored 9 factors to return 46.5 factors on DraftKings and 47 factors on FanDuel. Anyone that included him of their lineups was effectively on the best way to a worthwhile day.

High NBA DFS picks for Sunday, March 13

Certainly one of McClure’s prime NBA DFS picks on Sunday is Suns guard Devin Booker, who’s listed at $9,200 on DraftKings and $10,400 on FanDuel. In Phoenix’s loss to Toronto on Friday, Booker scored 22 factors with seven assists, a steal and a block. In two video games again from lacking 4 on account of well being and security protocols, he has shot 53.Three p.c from the sphere and hit half of his 3-point makes an attempt.

The Suns play the flailing Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, who proceed to be with out Anthony Davis (foot). In Phoenix’s earlier video games towards the Lakers, it additionally had Chris Paul within the lineup, who can even be lacking from Sunday’s matchup with a thumb harm. In these two prior conferences, Booker averaged 23 factors, seven rebounds and 5.5 assists.

One other a part of McClure’s optimum NBA DFS technique contains rostering Pacers rookie Chris Duarte ($4,800 on each DraftKings and FanDuel). In his second recreation again from a toe harm that induced him to overlook the earlier three, he scored 15 factors and grabbed eight rebounds in Indiana’s win towards San Antonio on Saturday. The efficiency was a drastic enchancment over his first recreation again towards Cleveland, when he hit simply 4-of-14 pictures.

The Pacers tackle Atlanta on Sunday, and in Indiana’s final assembly with the Hawks, Duarte scored a team-high 25 factors to go together with 4 assists, a steal and a block. The Pacers are enjoying within the second recreation of a back-to-back on Sunday, and Duarte has thrived in these eventualities. In 9 such video games, he’s made 5 begins, and averaged 13.9 factors, 5 rebounds and a pair of.2 assists.

How you can set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, March 13

