NBA DFS: Jimmy Butler and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Feb. 28, 2022

The Orlando Magic haven’t made many headlines this season, but basketball fans will be keeping an eye on their game against the Indiana Pacers when Markelle Fultz returns to action for the first time in over a year. His numbers for the eight games that he played last season before he tore his ACL were similar to those in 2019-20, when he averaged 12.9 points, 5.4 assists and a steal per game. After the long layoff, is Fultz worth a speculative play in NBA DFS lineups on Monday?
When Fultz debuted for the Magic in 2019, it was after nearly a year of missed time as he dealt with shoulder and nerve issues he suffered while in Philadelphia. In that game, he came back with 12 points and six assists as Orlando beat Cleveland at home. Can Fultz make another such return to the game and provide some value in Monday’s NBA DFS player pool? Before you finalize your NBA DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.
On Sunday, McClure listed Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Doncic finished as the top point guard in the main slate of games on both sites. Against Golden State, Doncic scored 34 points, had 11 rebounds, two steals and a block to return 55.25 points on DraftKings and 50.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.
Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, February 28
One of McClure’s top NBA DFS picks on Monday is Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who is listed at $8,900 on DraftKings and $8,600 on FanDuel. Even though Butler is clearly one of the league’s top players, he has never been one of its most efficient. However, that hasn’t stopped him from producing at a high level over his last four games, where he has averaged 23.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, four assists and 1.3 steals.
On Monday, the Heat host Chicago, which is coming off of its first loss in seven games. Butler missed Miami’s last game against the Bulls, and when he was in the lineup against them on November 27, he finished with just 18 points and an injured tailbone. His career numbers against Chicago are more favorable, and in eight games against his former team, he has averaged 26.1 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds.
Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin ($5,200 on DraftKings and $5,300 on FanDuel). Starting point guard Darius Garland will be out of the lineup for a second straight game with lower back soreness, so Goodwin will get another turn in the starting lineup. In his last start on Saturday, he finished with eight points, six assists and five rebounds against Washington.
Cleveland plays Minnesota on Monday, who is coming off of a big loss to Philadelphia last Friday. The Timberwolves have typically been a tough matchup for opposing point guards, but the 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey scored 28 points on them in Philly’s victory. Goodwin only has 18 games under his belt this season with the Cavs, but when he’s on the floor, 27.5 percent of offensive possessions end with him dishing out an assist and 2.8 percent of opponent possessions end with him making a steal, which is the highest rate on the team.
