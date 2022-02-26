NBA DFS: Nikola Jokic and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Feb. 26, 2022

Targeting totals is still a popular NBA DFS strategy, but with three games on Saturday night featuring totals of around 237, it’ll be about the individual matchups in those games. Bulls vs. Grizzlies, Bucks vs. Nets and Nuggets vs. Kings by themselves provide a deep NBA DFS player pool. But there are also three other games on the docket on Saturday night, and you might need some more affordable players from the other games to load up on the players expected to play in high-scoring contests.
Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari is coming off a huge game against the Bulls on Thursday night where he had 26 points and nine rebounds. He’s still only priced at $5,100 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel, so could he be a cost-effective solution for your NBA DFS lineups? And which other players should you consider? Before making any NBA DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.
McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He’s also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.
This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NBA DFS player.
On Friday, McClure listed Suns guard Devin Booker as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Booker had 30 points, five assists, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal to return over 46 points on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.
Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Saturday, February 26, NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.
Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, February 26
One of McClure’s top NBA DFS picks on Saturday is Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin ($4,200 on DraftKings and $5,400 on FanDuel). The 26-year-old point guard has been a journeyman thus far in his NBA career. He bounced around the G-League and then played for the Nuggets and Hawks before signing a 10-day contract to join the Cavaliers on Dec. 31.
Now he’s playing on a two-way contract and has slid into the starting lineup with Darius Garland (back), Caris LeVert (foot), Rajon Rondo (toe) and Collin Sexton (knee) all out. On Thursday, he played just over 24 minutes off the bench and had 15 points, five assists and four rebounds. Now in line for 30 minutes or more, he’s an affordable option that you won’t want to pass up for Saturday NBA daily Fantasy.
Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nuggets center Nikola Jokic ($12,000 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel). The reigning NBA MVP is once again putting up exception numbers. He’s averaging 26.0 points, a career-high 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game this season.
Jokic has 15 triple-doubles already this season, which is just one shy of his total from all of last season. He now has 44 triple-doubles in the last three seasons. That ability to make sizable multi-category contributions is why he continues to be one of the highest-priced players in NBA daily Fantasy yet continues to be highly rostered.
How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, February 26
McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL