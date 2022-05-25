NBA DFS: Top Celtics vs. Heat DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball picks for May 25, 2022

Even though the Heat were blown out in Game 4 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, they finally got production from Duncan Robinson who had 14 points, four rebounds and knocked down four triples. That was just one fewer point than he had scored over Miami’s previous 11 games of the 2022 NBA playoffs combined, and Robinson has suddenly inserted his name back into the discussion for NBA DFS lineups. Miami’s offense has struggled with injuries to Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, so Robinson becoming a factor again gives Erik Spoelstra another option off the bench.
As for Boston, Derrick White finally found his footing in Game 4 with 13 points, eight boards, six assists and three steals. He logged over 40 minutes with Marcus Smart sidelined, but should White be a part of your NBA DFS strategy if Smart returns? Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Game 5 of Heat vs. Celtics, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.
On Tuesday, McClure listed Mavericks guard Luka Doncic as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Doncic posted 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists, leading all players in all three stats, and returning 70.5 points on DraftKings and 69.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.
Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, May 25
For Wednesday, one of McClure’s top NBA DFS picks is Celtics forward Tatum. The 24-year-old made his All-NBA First Team debut on Tuesday which came one day after an All-NBA performance in Game 3. Tatum filled up the box score with 31 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks in just 34 minutes.
As the Eastern Conference Finals shift back to Miami, Tatum’s numbers should get a boost. He has played markedly better on the road in the playoffs than at home as he’s averaging 30 points in away games compared to 24.8 points in Boston. Overall, Tatum ranks second among all postseason players in total points and third in field goal attempts, so his sheer volume makes him a must-start for NBA DFS lineups.
Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat point guard Kyle Lowry. The veteran has missed more playoff games than he’s played in with Miami, but he’s suited up the last two despite a questionable designation. He’s listed as questionable (hamstring) again for Game 5 but is expected to be in the starting lineup.
Tonight will be Lowry’s first home game in over a month and the Miami crowd should inspire him to a solid showing. He was the catalyst to a Heat win over the Celtics late in the regular season as he put up 23 points with eight assists, marking just one of three games this year he’s had at least 23 and eight. Lowry has averaged more minutes, points, rebounds and steals than backup Gabe Vincent since returning to the court two games ago, so he’s Miami’s top PG option for NBA DFS lineups.
How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, May 25
