NBA DFS: Top Celtics vs. Heat DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball picks for May 29, 2022

Via the Miami Warmth’s first two playoff sequence, heart Bam Adebayo had been one of many group’s most constant producers. From Sport Three of the primary spherical via the top of the convention semifinals towards Philadelphia, Adebayo averaged 16.2 factors, 8.Three rebounds and 1.Three steals. His offensive output has been on-and-off within the Jap Convention finals towards Boston, however after not being a lot of a think about Sport 6, can he reply as a high possibility at heart in NBA DFS lineups for Sport 7?
Adebayo had practically an similar stat line to his Sport 2 efficiency towards Boston in his Sport 6 begin, recording six factors, 9 rebounds and two assists. In Sport 3, he got here again with a playoff-high 31 factors, 10 rebounds, six assists and 4 steals. Will Adebyao emerge as a high possibility within the NBA DFS participant pool by giving an analogous response in Sport 7? Earlier than you make your NBA DFS picks for Celtics vs. Warmth, remember to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.
McClure is a DFS skilled with practically $2 million in profession winnings. He is additionally a predictive knowledge engineer at SportsLine who makes use of a strong prediction mannequin that simulates each minute of each recreation 10,000 occasions, taking components like matchups, statistical traits and accidents under consideration.
On Friday, McClure listed Celtics ahead Jayson Tatum as certainly one of his high NBA DFS picks on each DraftKings and FanDuel. The consequence: Tatum scored 30 factors to go together with 9 rebounds, 4 assists, two steals and a block to return 51.7 factors on DraftKings and 48.Eight factors on FanDuel. Anyone that included him of their lineups was nicely on the way in which to a worthwhile day.
High NBA DFS picks for Sunday, Could 29
For Sport 7, Tatum is certainly one of McClure’s high NBA DFS picks as soon as once more. After main his group on Friday, Tatum moved forward of working mate Jaylen Brown as Boston’s high scorer for the sequence, averaging 24.Eight factors to go together with eight rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals per recreation. Over his final three video games, Tatum has made half of his whole discipline aim makes an attempt, and 75 % of his pictures in Sport 6.
Moreover, Tatum grabbed 9.7 rebounds with six assists and made 87 % of his free throws during the last three contests, which has made him an ultra-reliable hand for NBA DFS rosters throughout that stretch. Up to now in his younger profession, Tatum has been stable in Sport 7’s, and has averaged 24 factors, 7.Eight rebounds and 5.Three assists. Earlier this postseason, Tatum scored 23 factors with eight assists and 6 boards in Boston’s Sport 7 win towards Milwaukee.
One other a part of McClure’s optimum NBA DFS technique consists of rostering Warmth ahead Jimmy Butler. Butler virtually single-handedly pushed Miami to victory in Sport 6 on Friday night time, recording a profession playoff-high 47 factors. He additionally racked up 9 rebounds, eight assists, 4 steals and a block. The efficiency was an enormous turnaround from his Sport 5 begin, when he shot simply 22 % from the sphere for an inefficient 13 factors.
Extremely, Butler has solely performed in two Sport 7’s all through his profession, the primary of which got here in simply his second season within the NBA. His numbers in these video games aren’t spectacular, however he has performed nicely this postseason in video games following 40-point performances. In three such video games in the course of the 2022 NBA playoffs, he has averaged 24 factors, 8.Three rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.Three steals.
The right way to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, Could 29
