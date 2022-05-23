Front Page Sports

NBA Draft 2022: Latest buzz on prospects after combine

May 23, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
CHICAGO—Even though spending one week at the combine can sometimes feel like an entire month, quite a bit of business got done last week as the NBA gathered for its annual pre-draft summit. And between the draft lottery, combine scrimmages, G League Elite camp and a series of agent pro days (which continue in Los Angeles this week), the big picture of the 2022 draft has started coming into focus as we enter the final month-long sprint.





