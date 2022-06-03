NBA Finals 2022: Celtics, Warriors combine for record 40 3-pointers as Boston steals wild Game 1 shootout

It is troublesome for a workforce within the NBA Finals to make a press release about how good it’s, however what the Boston Celtics did of their 120-108 Sport 1 victory over the Golden State Warriors qualifies as a press release. That is one robust workforce.
Down 12 heading into the fourth quarter, the Celtics hung round lengthy sufficient to get scorching scorching from Three en path to outscoring Golden State by 24 factors (40-16) within the last body, which ranks as the biggest single-quarter level differential in Finals historical past. Boston hit seven consecutive 3-pointers at one level.
Talking of 3-pointers, they have been the theme of the evening as each groups have been on a heater just about from begin to end. It was a record-breaking heater, in actual fact, because the 40 3-pointers Boston and Golden State mixed to make are essentially the most in a single sport in NBA Finals historical past.
And this wasn’t a quantity play. Boston shot 51 p.c from the arc (21-for-41); the 21 3s are the second-most ever for a Finals sport. Golden State, in the meantime, shot 42 p.c (19 for 45). Do the mathematics, and that is a mixed 47-percent clip (40-for-86). Stephen Curry set his personal Finals document with six 3-pointers within the first quarter. Curry scored 21 factors within the opening 12 minutes, which is essentially the most in a Finals quarter since Michael Jordan in 1993.
Curry completed with 34 factors, however he solely made yet another 3-pointer after that first quarter. Boston stopped dropping monitor of him, because it inexplicably did on a number of possessions within the early going.
For Boston, Al Horford, Derrick White and Marcus Good mixed to make 15-of-23 3-pointers. Horford was sensible with 26 factors, six rebounds and three assists. When Boston wanted him to stretch the ground, he did. Once they wanted him on the brief roll or the offensive glass, he was there. Horford banged six of his eight 3-pointers, which registers as essentially the most made 3-pointers in a Finals debut and the best single-game triple output of Horford’s profession.
Not a nasty time to drag that one out of the bag.
So Boston goes up 1-Zero in a collection that felt prefer it had seven video games written throughout it from the minute we knew the matchup. That they took the collection opener on the street is much more ominous for the Warriors, who now should win 4 of the following six video games to win the title towards an elite protection that simply stole home-court benefit.
