NBA Finals 2022: Warriors facing a must-win Game 2 against Celtics … unless they plan on making history

Some folks do not consider in declaring a sport to be a must-win until elimination is mathematically at stake. I am not a kind of folks. After shedding Recreation 1 to the Celtics at residence, the Warriors have to win Recreation 2.

If they do not, historical past suggests this factor is over. No workforce ever has misplaced the primary two video games of the Finals at residence and are available again to win the sequence. Only five times have a workforce gone down 2-Zero and are available again to win and in all 5 situations, it was the street workforce within the early gap, no less than giving them the benefit of returning residence for Recreation 3.

Milwaukee pulled this off final 12 months, dropping the primary two Finals video games in Phoenix earlier than sweeping the following 4. The Warriors know all too effectively in regards to the 2016 Cavaliers happening 2-Zero in Oakland, then finally profitable the sequence in seven. However once more, these groups misplaced the primary two on the street.

If Golden State loses a second straight at residence on Sunday, it must crawl again within the sequence in Boston.

Please examine the opt-in field to acknowledge that you just want to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep watch over your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



For the Celtics, the sequence has already taken a statistically large swing of their favor: Groups who win Recreation 1 of the Finals have gone on to win the sequence over 70 % of the time, whether or not that victory got here at residence or on the street.

It is not a standard factor for the street workforce to win Recreation 1 of the Finals. It has solely occurred six occasions since 1990 and simply twice this century. Excellent news for the Warriors, three of these six residence groups that misplaced Recreation 1 at residence did come again to win the sequence.

1991 Bulls: Misplaced Recreation 1 at residence to Lakers, received sequence in 5

Misplaced Recreation 1 at residence to Lakers, received sequence in 5 2001 Lakers : Misplaced Recreation 1 at residence to Sixers, received sequence in 5

: Misplaced Recreation 1 at residence to Sixers, received sequence in 5 2013 Warmth: Misplaced Recreation 1 at residence to Spurs, received sequence in seven

So the Recreation 1 loss, whereas it actually flipped the percentages towards them, did not completely doom the Warriors. However a Recreation 2 loss would. Except the Warriors plan on doing one thing no workforce in NBA historical past has ever carried out.