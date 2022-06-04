NBA Finals 2022: Warriors facing a must-win vs. Celtics in Game 2 … unless they plan on making history

Some individuals do not consider in declaring a recreation to be a must-win until elimination is mathematically at stake. I am not a type of individuals. After dropping Sport 1 to the Celtics at dwelling, the Warriors have to win Sport 2.

If they do not, historical past suggests this factor is over. No crew ever has misplaced the primary two video games of the Finals at dwelling and are available again to win the sequence. Only five times have a crew gone down 0-2 and are available again to win and in all 5 situations, it was the highway crew within the early gap, not less than giving them the benefit of returning dwelling for Sport 3.

Milwaukee pulled this off final 12 months, dropping the primary two Finals video games in Phoenix earlier than sweeping the subsequent 4. The Warriors know all too properly concerning the 2016 Cavaliers taking place 0-2 in Oakland, then finally profitable the sequence in seven. However once more, these groups misplaced the primary two on the highway.

If Golden State loses a second straight at dwelling on Sunday, they’re going to should crawl again within the sequence in Boston.

For the Celtics, the sequence has already taken a statistically huge swing of their favor: Groups who win Sport 1 of the Finals have gone on to win the sequence over 70 p.c of the time, whether or not that victory got here at dwelling or on the highway.

It isn’t a typical factor for the highway crew to win Sport 1 of the Finals. It is solely occurred six occasions since 1990 and simply twice this century. Excellent news for the Warriors, three of these six dwelling groups that misplaced Sport 1 did come again to win the sequence (1993 Bulls, 1995 Rockets and 2004 Pistons).

So the Sport 1 loss, whereas it actually flipped the percentages in opposition to them, did not completely doom the Warriors. However a Sport 2 loss would. Until the Warriors plan on doing one thing no crew in NBA historical past has ever accomplished.