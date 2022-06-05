NBA Finals: Boston Celtics players wear ‘We Are BG’ shirts in support of WNBA star Brittney Griner

Because the Boston Celtics proceed their NBA Finals sequence in opposition to the Golden State Warriors, the group wore shirts in assist of WNBA star Brittney Griner forward of their follow on Saturday. According to a report by Souichi Terada of MassLive, a number of gamers on the Celtics wore black and orange “We Are BG” shirts to boost consciousness for Griner’s plight.

Griner, who performs for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, was arrested in February on drug costs whereas in Russia. She was allegedly carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, an unlawful substance in Russia. Griner has been in detention for over 100 days, with the U.S. Authorities declaring her to be “wrongfully detained” whereas tensions between the U.S. and Russia proceed amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The shirts had been tremendous essential as a result of not solely exhibiting our assist for our sister that is wrongfully detained over in Russia, Brittney Griner,” Celtics ahead Grant Williams stated. “We simply wished to point out that togetherness and love that we’ve all through not solely the NBA however the WNBA. She’s been an important a part of the WNBA for years previous, faculty and within the quantity of affect she’s had on younger feminine athletes.”

After Williams wore a shirt in assist of Griner on Boston’s group flight, he coordinated with the WNBPA and NBPA to have further shirts shipped to San Francisco for follow. Along with Williams, different gamers who spoke up in assist of Griner included Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Sensible.

The Celtics confirmed assist of Griner from a place of power, as they earned a 120-108 victory in Recreation 1 of the NBA Finals to take a 1-Zero lead within the sequence. Recreation 2 is ready for Sunday at eight p.m. ET in San Francisco.