NBA Finals MVP Ladder: Al Horford makes opening case after Game 1

SAN FRANCISCO – Alone within the nook of a cramped customer’s locker room in Dallas greater than 850 days and two groups in the past, a 33-year-old Al Horford politely disputed the notion that All-Star choices aren’t legacy-defining for a participant’s profession.

“No, no, no, it issues, no query,” he informed NBA.com again then. “I all the time play to win and for my groups to do nicely, however you undoubtedly need to be acknowledged.”

Quick ahead to right this moment, the place Horford continues to perform these said objectives, 4 seasons faraway from taking part in in his final All-Star Recreation. Chalk that as much as the facility of shining luminously on the sport’s grandest stage. It took Horford 14 seasons and an NBA-record 141 profession playoff video games to reach right here. However the veteran made his presence felt painfully for Golden State in Recreation 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, by lighting up the Warriors for 26 factors on the eve of his 36th birthday.

The efficiency in Boston’s 120-108 triumph marked the primary time this postseason Horford led the Celtics in scoring and deserves the massive man’s perch atop right this moment’s version of our 2022 Race to the Finals MVP Ladder.

“Simply excited to have the ability to share this stage with these group of fellows,” Horford mentioned. “We’ve got a variety of nice guys right here, guys which have actually purchased into what we’re attempting to do.”

You’ll see a few them listed alongside Horford among the many high three, as we put together to enter Sunday’s Recreation 2 at Chase Middle (Eight ET, ABC) with Boston main the sequence 1-0.

And now, the High 5 in our 2022 Race to the NBA Finals MVP Ladder after Recreation 1:

1. Al Horford, Boston Celtics

Recreation 1 stats: 26 factors, 6 rebounds, Three assists

Horford knocked down a career-high six 3-pointers, racking up 11 of 26 factors within the decisive fourth quarter. Throughout that ultimate body, Horford shot 4-for-Four from the sector and 2-for-2 from deep in a major second the veteran acknowledged he’s been ready for. Recreation 1 registered as Horford’s second-best scoring efficiency of the ’21-22 marketing campaign, common season or playoffs. As colleague Shaun Powell astutely notes, the five-time All-Star additionally supplied veteran management and fierce protection in essential moments, parts that don’t essentially present up on the stat sheet. Curiously, none of Horford’s subject objectives had been contested. That’s positive to vary in Recreation 2.

2. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Recreation 1 stats: 24 factors, 7 rebounds, 5 assists

In handing Horford his well-deserved flowers, we’d be remiss to not point out the spark Brown provided in making certain Boston would end as the primary crew to win a Finals outing by double digits after trailing by 10 factors or extra (12 to be precise) firstly of the fourth quarter. With famous person Jayson Tatum struggling (12 factors, 3-17 FGs), Brown scored 5 fast factors to chop the deficit to 7, earlier than tossing Robert Williams III a lob for a dunk that pulled Boston to inside 5. Brown nabbed a steal on Golden State’s subsequent possession, discovering Payton Prichard for a layup that chopped the Warriors’ result in Three factors. Individually, Brown dished as many occasions (5) within the fourth quarter as Golden State.

3. Derrick White, Boston Celtics

Recreation 1 stats: 21 factors, 1 rebounds, Three assists

Throughout the primary 16 video games of the postseason, White shot 10-for-48 from 3-point vary. However in his final three outings, that’s elevated to 11-for-18. A brand new father, the reserve guard is averaging 15.6 factors over his final 5 video games, hitting 47.4% from the sector and 43.0% from past the arc. White was actually feeling it in Recreation 1, particularly within the second half, when he shot 2-for-Three from 3-point vary within the fourth as Boston outscored the high-powered Warriors 40-16 in that ultimate body. “Daily, he’s performed one thing new to make you go, ‘That’s why he’s right here,’” mentioned level guard Marcus Sensible.

4. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Recreation 1 stats: 34 factors, 5 rebounds, 5 assists

We noticed a classic Curry efficiency, because the 34-year-old torched Boston to set an NBA Finals report for probably the most 3-pointers made in 1 / 4 (six). The veteran missed his first 3, then smoked the Celtics by taking pictures 6-for-Eight from downtown as Golden State constructed a 7-point lead. Curry’s 21 factors registered as probably the most in a Finals quarter since Michael Jordan put up 22 within the fourth quarter of 1993’s Recreation Four vs. Phoenix. All of the harm on the night time didn’t come from deep, both. Curry has now put collectively six NBA Finals outings during which he’s made a minimum of 7 3-pointers.

5. Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors

Recreation 1 stats: 20 factors, 5 rebounds

We highlighted Tatum’s struggles earlier, and Wiggins actually performed a job in that on the defensive finish. With Wiggins serving as the first defender, Tatum shot simply 1-for-5. Offensively, the ahead completed second behind Curry in scoring with 20 factors on 8-for-15 taking pictures. The efficiency marked Wiggins’ third profession 20-point playoff recreation. After defending Dallas famous person guard Luka Doncic within the Western Convention finals, Wiggins attracts one other robust task in attempting to decelerate Tatum and Brown. The 27-year-old stood sturdy in Recreation 1. However everyone knows it’s unlikely Tatum will proceed to pile up 3-for-17 taking pictures performances on this sequence.

Michael C. Wright is a senior author for NBA.com. You possibly can e-mail him right here, discover his archive right here and observe him on Twitter.

