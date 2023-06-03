NBA Finals MVP odds: Nikola Jokic widens lead; Jamal Murray passes Jimmy Butler

The content material supplies an replace at the present odds for the MVP award within the 2023 NBA Finals after Game 1. The article highlights the dominant efficiency of Nikola Jokic who changed into the second one participant in NBA historical past to post a triple-double in his NBA Finals debut. Jokic scored 27 issues, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds within the victory; whilst his 14 assists have been essentially the most by means of a middle in Finals historical past. The article additionally mentions the alternate within the No. 2 slot, the place Jamal Murray, the second-best Nugget, has a greater probability to win than Miami’s chief, Jimmy Butler. The odds for Tyler Herro, who was once unlisted getting into this collection, have been formally posted for the primary time. The article concludes that Jokic is the favourite to win the MVP award, and the chances of him profitable have simplest larger since Denver’s Game 1 win, with odds from Caesars Sportsbook.