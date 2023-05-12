NBA G League Elite Camp 2023: Dates, times, how to watch, top participants try to move on to NBA Draft Combine

NBA Draft Combine Week in Chicago will kick off in earnest on Saturday with the once a year G League Elite Camp held May 13 and 14 at Winstrust Arena with 44 potentialities anticipated to be in attendance. G League Elite Camp serves because the prelude to the mix each and every yr, giving them a chance to exhibit themselves in entrance of scouts, coaches and NBA decision-makers by way of enjoying in five-on-five and operating via quite a lot of drills.

Those who do neatly and stand out can earn a call for participation to keep in Chicago and take part within the NBA Draft Combine that runs Monday via May 21. In contemporary years the G League Elite Camp has been a springboard for some gamers to leap on main rises right through the pre-draft procedure.

Among the numerous to stand out in recent times as participants come with Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado, Grizzlies ahead Kenneth Lofton Jr., Clippers guard Terance Mann and Heat guard Max Strus.

The ability stage on this yr’s tournament suggests there may once more be main gamers who’ve giant weeks and parlay their good fortune right into a NBA Draft Combine invite and perhaps extra.

Two HBCU All-Stars – Joe Bryant of Norfolk State and Shaun Doss of Arkansas-Pine Bluff – are a number of the 44 anticipated to take part in the once a year tournament. The NCAA’s second-leading all-time scorer, Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis, can even take part.

You can to find the entire checklist of participants beneath.

2023 NBA G League Elite Camp

When: Saturday, May 13-Sunday, May 14

Where: WinTrust Arena in Chicago

Streaming: NBA G League YouTube channel

2023 NBA G League Elite Camp attendees