NBA injuries: Bradley Beal to have season-ending wrist surgery; Hornets’ Gordon Hayward out indefinitely

INJURY: Torn ligament in wrist | STATUS: To undergo season-ending surgery

Bradley Beal is undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist, Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed to ESPN. Beal has missed the past four games for Washington after attempting to take a charge against Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. He initially stayed in the game, but has been out ever since. Now, his season, and perhaps his time in Washington, is over.

INJURY: Knee (MCL sprain) | STATUS: Out at least 4-6 weeks

Kevin Durant suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee against the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday night. The Nets reportedly expect him to return to full strength after a four-to-six week period of rehab. Durant has played 36.5 minutes per game this season, the most he’s played since the 2013-14 campaign.

INJURY: Abdominal tendinopathy | STATUS: Will be re-evaluated in 5-6 weeks after Jan. 12 surgery

The Blazers star will be out until at least after the All-Star break after undergoing abdominal surgery on Jan. 12. Here’s more on the procedure . Lillard missed time late in 2021 due to the same ab issue, and underwent a cortisone injection procedure to mitigate the pain.

INJURY: Knee (torn ACL) | STATUS: Reportedly out for season

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the remainder of the season, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski . The team announced that Ingles will undergo surgery in the next several weeks. The injury occurred during the second quarter of Utah’s 126-106 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. Ingles was driving to the basket while being defended by Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin. It appeared as though Ingles began to gather to go up toward the hoop and his knee gave out on him. He fell to the ground and was ultimately helped back to the locker room and did not return to the game.

INJURY: Small meniscus tear in left knee | STATUS: Out 6-8 weeks

Ball recently underwent surgery to fix a small meniscus tear in his left knee. He seemingly suffered the injury in a Jan. 14 game against the Golden State Warriors, and he has not played for the Bulls since then. He is expected to miss 6-8 weeks after the surgery.

INJURY: Foot (stress reaction) | STATUS: Out at least two weeks

Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner will be sidelined for at least two weeks after the team announced Tuesday afternoon he’s suffering from a stress reaction in his left foot. He was experiencing soreness in his ankle and foot ahead of Indiana’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night and was ultimately held out. After seeing several specialists its been determined that Turner will receive treatment for his left foot and be sidelined and re-assessed in two weeks. It’s expected that Turner could be out past the NBA’s trade deadline on Feb. 10, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

INJURY: Sprained ligaments in left ankle | STATUS: Out indefinitely

Gordon Hayward will be sidelined indefinitely after injuring his ankle Monday against the Toronto Raptors. Tests revealed sprained ligaments in his left ankle. The Hornets will have to overcome his absence as he was averaging 16.1 points per game along with 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

INJURY: Elbow | STATUS: Expected to miss 3-4 weeks

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without Paul George for a few more weeks as the team continues to monitor his recovery from a torn UCL in his right shooting elbow, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. George’s injury was originally announced on Dec. 25, and he was to be reevaluated in 3-4 weeks. The team will now evaluate how George’s elbow responds to rest over the next few weeks.

INJURY: Broken wrist | STATUS: Out 6-8 weeks

Caruso fractured his right wrist during against Milwaukee, when he was fouled by Bucks guard Grayson Allen on a fast break. Allen was suspended one game for the foul. Caruso is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks recovering from the injury.

INJURY: Fractured foot | STATUS: No return date set

The New Orleans Pelicans provided an update on sidelined star Zion Williamson in early January, stating he will continue the rehabilitation process on his injured right foot away from the team in Portland, Oregon, while still being supervised by team medical staff. The Pelicans announced back in December the former No. 1 overall pick would be out 4-6 weeks after receiving an injection in his foot. Williamson had surgery to repair the fractured foot in the offseason, but since the bone has not healed properly, he has yet to play in a game this season. In early December, he was scheduled to return to practice, but continued soreness got in the way.

INJURY: Fractured foot | STATUS: No timeline for return

After suffering a stress fracture in his foot that limited him to just four games last season, followed by another setback in his recovery over the summer, T.J. Warren has been working hard on a return to the court. There is optimism he’ll be back sooner than later as head coach Rick Carlisle said Warren has been cleared to increase activities after a recent scan. Despite the positive report, the Pacers’ productive forward still remains weeks away from a return.

INJURY: Knee (torn ACL) | STATUS: Out indefinitely

Leonard went down with a torn ACL during the second round of the playoffs last season, and has not played since. There’s still no definitive timeline for his return, but his rehab is reportedly ahead of schedule and it’s possible he could play at some point this season. If Leonard does get on the court, that would obviously be a huge boost for the Clippers, who are fighting to remain in the playoff picture.

INJURY: Torn ligaments in right thumb I STATUS: Out indefinitely

The Detroit Pistons’ brutal start to the season continued when news broke that their leading scorer, Jerami Grant, will be sidelined indefinitely. Grant has suffered torn ligaments in his thumb, according to Shams Charania and James Edwards III of The Athletic. Grant suffered the injury during Detroit’s recent loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

INJURY: Back (surgery) | STATUS: Out indefinitely

Milwaukee has bounced back after a rough start in its title defense, largely due to injuries. One of the most notable is Lopez’s back injury, which has kept him off the court since opening night. The Bucks big man underwent back surgery, the team announced , and will be sidelined indefinitely. The Bucks say more updates will be provided as Lopez progresses in his rehab.

INJURY: Hand (torn ligaments) I STATUS: Expected to miss several months

McConnell had surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right hand and is expected to miss several months, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Depending on his recovery, McConnell could be out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

INJURY: Back (surgery) | STATUS: Likely out for season

Porter will undergo surgery for his lower back, per his agent Mark Bartelstein. While early reports suggested that Porter was expected to miss the remainder of the season, both Porter and the Nuggets are now reportedly holding out hope that he could return. Earlier this season, Porter came up limping after missing a breakaway layup. It’s not clear exactly what happened, but he didn’t get any lift as he tried to go to the rim, and left the game a short time later. The Nuggets originally listed the injury as lower back soreness, but after additional testing it was determined that he would need to undergo yet another back surgery.

INJURY: Knee (torn ACL) | STATUS: Out for season

The surprising Cavaliers suffered a massive blow in December when they announced veteran guard Ricky Rubio will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Rubio injured his knee in a loss to the Pelicans as he went down in clear pain and grabbed at his knee immediately. An MRI confirmed the worst-case scenario for Cleveland and Rubio, who has been a rock solid presence for the Cavs. He averaged 13.1 points and 6.6 assists in 34 games this season.

INJURY: Knee (torn ACL) | STATUS: Out indefinitely

The Nuggets have been without their star guard since late last season, when he tore his ACL against the Warriors. Murray has been ramping up his workouts and said recently that he feels “great.” However, he won’t be back on the court until some time in the spring at the earliest. Whether the Nuggets can remain afloat without him and Porter remains to be seen.

INJURY: Mental health | STATUS: No timeline for return

The Simmons saga is well known at this point. And though he doesn’t have a physical injury we’ll include him here since he is reportedly dealing with mental health issues. He doesn’t want to play for the Sixers anymore, and the team hasn’t found a trade they like and neither side will budge as the standoff continues.

INJURY: Ankle (surgery) | STATUS: Out 4-8 weeks

Joe Harris underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle in late November to remove a “little bone particle” that was stuck in there, Nets coach Steve Nash told reporters. Harris will be sidelined 4-8 eight weeks, his agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Until Harris returns, Nash will have to continue to tinker with his rotation, balancing shooting and defense as he sees fit.

INJURY: Knee | STATUS: Out for the season

Dozier has been a key reserve for the Nuggets, but his season unfortunately came to an end in November when he suffered a torn ACL on an awkward landing. His absence will only make things more difficult for the already shorthanded Nuggets.

INJURY: Wrist (surgery) | STATUS: Out until at least April

Williams, the No. 4 overall pick last year, was off to an encouraging start along with the Bulls. But against the New York Knicks he took a hard foul from Mitchell Robinson and suffered a serious wrist injury upon landing. He is out until at least April due to a dislocation and torn ligaments that required surgery. We should get an update in the spring about whether or not he’ll be able to return for the playoffs — assuming the Bulls continue in this form and make a deep run.

INJURY: Knee (torn meniscus) | STATUS: Out for season

The Cavaliers’ fourth-year guard went down with a knee injury against the Knicks in early November. A few weeks later, the team announced that he had in fact suffered a torn meniscus, which required season-ending surgery. There’s never a good time for a major injury, but this was especially unfortunate for Sexton, who is set to be a free agent this summer. Sexton was reportedly looking for a deal in the four-year, $100 million range, and it will be interesting to see if he can still command that value.

INJURY: Knee (torn meniscus) | STATUS: Hoping to return soon

Wiseman’s frustrating rookie campaign came to an end back in April when he tore his meniscus upon landing from a dunk attempt. He’s been sidelined ever since. Earlier this season the Warriors were reportedly targeting Thanksgiving week for his return, but that has obviously come and gone. Wiseman has spent time practicing with the Warriors’ G League affiliate, and was recently recalled to the Warriors, but it’s unclear when he’ll actually play in a game.

INJURY: Quad tendon | STATUS: Out indefinitely

Oladipo ruptured his quad tendon in January of 2019, and has really never been right since then. He’s played just 88 games over the last three-plus seasons, and has not participated at all in this campaign. A recent report from the Miami Herald indicated that the Heat are hopeful he’ll be able to play by March, but he’s recovering from a secondary surgery on his quad in the offseason and there’s no set timeline for his return.

INJURY: Knee (torn ACL) | STATUS: Out indefinitely

Fultz seemed like he had finally found a home with the Magic last season, and then he almost immediately tore his ACL in a cruel twist of fate. The Magic front office has been pretty tight-lipped about any sort of updates, but Fultz started practicing with the team again in the middle of December. That’s a positive sign, but it’s still unclear when Fultz will be ready for games again.

INJURY: Knee (torn ACL and meniscus) | STATUS: Out indefinitely

The last time Isaac was on the court was over a year ago in the bubble in Orlando, when he suffered a devastating knee injury that included a torn meniscus and ACL. While it makes sense that the Magic are taking the cautious route with a player who has been frequently injured, it’s a bit surprising that Isaac isn’t closer to a return. We’re going on 16 months now since the injury and there’s still no timeline. Even stranger is that based on a recent interview with Wendell Carter Jr., it appears as though Isaac hasn’t progressed to doing much on-court work, if any. “JI’s also doing a fantastic job,” Carter said . “He’s always in early in the morning before we even get there, before our practices and stuff. He’s already on the table getting treatment on his knee, lifting, all that stuff. He’s doing good.”

INJURY: Neck | STATUS: Out indefinitely

The veteran Heat forward was injured in a bizarre incident with Nikola Jokic in November. After Morris delivered a reckless foul late in a blowout loss, Jokic retaliated with a cheap shot of his own to Morris’ back, which resulted in a neck injury. Morris hasn’t played since and remains out indefinitely.

INJURY: Knee (MCL sprain) | STATUS: Out six weeks

The veteran big man was off to a pretty solid start in his first season with the Pistons, but he went down with a Grade II MCL sprain after 10 games. He didn’t need surgery, which was good news, but the initial timeline was a hefty six weeks.

INJURY: Ankle (surgery) | STATUS: Out until after Christmas

Collins got off to a promising start in his career with the Trail Blazers, but injuries have completely destroyed the past two-plus seasons. He was limited to 11 games in 2019-20, and hasn’t played since due to shoulder surgery and multiple ankle operations. Collins signed with the Spurs in the offseason, and head coach Gregg Popovich said that the medical staff hopes the big man will be back after Christmas. A more definitive timeline will have to wait.