NBA injuries: Zion Williamson cleared for on-court activities; Damian Lillard out at least couple more weeks

INJURY: Mid-foot sprain | STATUS: Likely out 4-5 weeks Anthony Davis’ injury-riddled season continued when he suffered a mid-foot sprain during the Lakers’ win over the Jazz earlier this month. He is expected to be out another four-to-five weeks per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, which means he’ll end up missing most of the remainder of the regular season. That’s bad news for a Lakers team currently stuck in the play-in tournament.

INJURY: Fractured foot | STATUS: No return date set

Zion Williamson hasn’t played in a single game for the Pelicans this season, and his return doesn’t appear to be imminent. However, after spending time away from the team rehabbing in Portland, Williamson recently returned to New Orleans to progress to full weight-bearing basketball activities. Although Williamson is still out indefinitely, it’s a step forward that his foot is healing properly and that he’s been cleared for more on-court activities, especially since it was recently reported that the former No. 1 overall pick might need to undergo a second foot surgery.

INJURY: Thumb avulsion fracture | STATUS: To be reevaluated in 6-8 weeks

The Suns suffer a big blow after it’s announced ahead of the All-Star Game that Chris Paul suffered a right thumb avulsion fracture that will sideline him for 6-8 weeks. Phoenix sits comfortably in first place in the West, but will likely have to finish the regular season with its veteran leader sidelined.

INJURY: Abdominal tendinopathy | STATUS: Out at least 2-3 more weeks

The Blazers announced recently that Lillard has progressed through the first phase of his rehabilitation from abdominal surgery without any setbacks. He has now been cleared to begin reconditioning, which includes basketball skill work, and will be reevaluated in two-to-three weeks. Lillard underwent abdominal surgery on Jan. 12, an injury that forced him to miss time in late 2021 as well. Here’s more on the procedure.

INJURY: Torn ligament in wrist | STATUS: Season-ending surgery

Bradley Beal required season-ending surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist, Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed to ESPN. Beal has missed the past four games for Washington after attempting to take a charge against Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr . He initially stayed in the game, but has been out ever since. Now, his season, and perhaps his time in Washington, is over.

INJURY: Knee (torn ACL) | STATUS: Out for season

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the remainder of the season, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski . The team announced that Ingles will undergo surgery in the next several weeks. The injury occurred during the second quarter of Utah’s 126-106 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. Ingles was driving to the basket while being defended by Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin . It appeared as though Ingles began to gather to go up toward the hoop and his knee gave out on him. He fell to the ground and was ultimately helped back to the locker room and did not return to the game.

INJURY: Small meniscus tear in left knee | STATUS: Out 6-8 weeks

Ball recently underwent surgery to fix a small meniscus tear in his left knee. He seemingly suffered the injury in a Jan. 14 game against the Golden State Warriors, and he has not played for the Bulls since then. He is expected to miss 6-8 weeks after the surgery.

INJURY: Lower back injury | STATUS: No timetable for return

Green has been sidelined since early January due to a lower back injury, but recently returned to practice with the Warriors. There’s still no official timeline for his return, but Green said his progress has been “tremendous” and he is hopeful he’ll be able to play before the end of the regular season.

INJURY: Foot (stress reaction) | STATUS: Out indefinitely

Pacers center Myles Turner has not played since Jan. 14 because of a stress reaction in his left foot and is still “a couple weeks out” from returning, according to coach Rick Carlisle .

INJURY: Sprained ligaments in left ankle | STATUS: Out indefinitely

Gordon Hayward will be sidelined indefinitely after injuring his ankle against the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 8. Tests revealed sprained ligaments in his left ankle. The Hornets will have to overcome his absence as he was averaging 16.1 points per game along with 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

INJURY: Elbow | STATUS: No definitive timeline for return

The Los Angeles Clippers star has been sidelined since Dec. 22 due to an elbow injury which was later revealed to be a torn ulnar collateral ligament. There were initial fears that George may need season-ending surgery, but he has been rehabbing with hopes of returning. Whether he’ll be able to do so, however, remains to be seen. Clippers head coach Ty Lue told reporters recently that George is “feeling better” and “making progress,” but will “need more time.”

INJURY: Broken wrist | STATUS: Out 6-8 weeks

Caruso fractured his right wrist against Milwaukee on Jan. 21 when he was fouled by Bucks guard Grayson Allen on a fast break. Allen was suspended one game for the foul. Caruso was initially expected to return by mid-March, but a recent update from Bulls coach Billy Donovan hinted that Caruso could be a few more weeks away as he needs to get his strength back in his wrist. A return could come toward the end of March.

INJURY: Fractured foot | STATUS: No timeline for return

After suffering a stress fracture in his foot that limited him to just four games last season, followed by another setback in his recovery over the summer, T.J. Warren has been working hard on a return to the court. There is optimism he’ll be back sooner than later as head coach Rick Carlisle said Warren has been cleared to increase activities after a recent scan. Despite the positive report, the Pacers’ productive forward still remains weeks away from a return.

INJURY: Knee (torn ACL) | STATUS: Out indefinitely

Leonard went down with a torn ACL during the second round of the playoffs last season, and has not played since. There’s still no definitive timeline for his return, but his rehab is reportedly ahead of schedule and it’s possible he could play at some point this season. If Leonard does get on the court, that would obviously be a huge boost for the Clippers, who are fighting to remain in the playoff picture.

INJURY: Back (surgery) | STATUS: Out indefinitely

Brook Lopez has missed almost the entirety of the season so far after undergoing back surgery, and though there is still no return date set for the veteran big man, the Bucks are hopeful that Lopez will return at some point during the regular season. The team has received positive updates regarding his progress as Lopez is participating in full contact 5-on-5 drills. Milwaukee, which has largely turned to Bobby Portis in Lopez’s absence, will certainly be happy to have him back whenever he does make his return.

INJURY: Ankle (surgery) | STATUS: Out for season

Nets general manager Sean Marks confirmed that Joe Harris will undergo his second ankle surgery since November, ending his season. “We all feel terrible for Joe,” Marks said . “We all know just how much he means to this group, but again, he’ll be on the sideline cheering us on. That’s a big role unto itself, and there’s nobody more fitting to do that than Joe.”

INJURY: Hand (torn ligaments) I STATUS: Expected to miss several months

McConnell had surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right hand and is expected to miss several months, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Depending on his recovery, McConnell could be out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

INJURY: Back (surgery) | STATUS: Projected to return in March

The Denver Nuggets might be getting some help soon as they continue to jockey for playoff positioning in the Western Conference. Forward Michael Porter Jr. is expected to be cleared for on-court contact within the next week, per Porter’s agent, Mark Bartelstein. According to Bartelstein, that means Porter could return some time in March. Porter underwent back surgery in November and has been sidelined since.

INJURY: Knee (torn ACL) | STATUS: Out for season

The surprising Cavaliers suffered a massive blow in December when they announced veteran guard Ricky Rubio will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Rubio injured his knee in a loss to the Pelicans as he went down in clear pain and grabbed at his knee immediately. Rubio has since been traded to the Indiana Pacers, but he’s still expected to miss the rest of the season.

INJURY: Knee (torn ACL) | STATUS: Out indefinitely

The Nuggets have been without their star guard since late last season, when he tore his ACL against the Warriors. Murray has been ramping up his workouts and said recently that he feels “great.” Sources told The Athletic’s Sam Amick that “there is a strong sense within Denver’s locker room that Murray will be back in time for postseason play.

INJURY: Knee | STATUS: Out for the season

Dozier has been a key reserve for the Nuggets, but his season unfortunately came to an end in November when he suffered a torn ACL on an awkward landing. His absence will only make things more difficult for the already shorthanded Nuggets.

INJURY: Wrist (surgery) | STATUS: Out until at least April

Williams, the No. 4 overall pick last year, was off to an encouraging start along with the Bulls. But against the New York Knicks he took a hard foul from Mitchell Robinson and suffered a serious wrist injury upon landing. He is out until at least April due to a dislocation and torn ligaments that required surgery. We should get an update in the spring about whether or not he’ll be able to return for the playoffs — assuming the Bulls continue in this form and make a deep run.

INJURY: Knee (torn meniscus) | STATUS: Out for season

The Cavaliers’ fourth-year guard went down with a knee injury against the Knicks in early November. A few weeks later, the team announced that he had in fact suffered a torn meniscus, which required season-ending surgery. There’s never a good time for a major injury, but this was especially unfortunate for Sexton, who is set to be a free agent this summer. Sexton was reportedly looking for a deal in the four-year, $100 million range, and it will be interesting to see if he can still command that value.

INJURY: Knee (torn meniscus) | STATUS: Hoping to return soon

Wiseman’s frustrating rookie campaign came to an end back in April when he tore his meniscus upon landing from a dunk attempt. He’s been sidelined ever since. Earlier this season the Warriors were reportedly targeting Thanksgiving week for his return, but that has obviously come and gone. Wiseman has spent time practicing with the Warriors’ G League affiliate, and scrimmaged with the Warriors in their first practice post-All-Star break, but it’s still unclear when he’ll return.

INJURY: Quad tendon | STATUS: Expected to make season debut March 7

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is expected to make his season debut on Monday against the Houston Rockets , per The Athletic’s Shams Charania . The former All-Star guard underwent surgery on his quad tendon last May and has not played this season. Oladipo most recently spent time with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, for 5-on-5 work, and he’s made enough progress to return to the court after playing his last game with Miami 11 months ago.

INJURY: Finger (Fractured right ring finger) | STATUS: Out indefinitely

Raptors wing OG Anunoby is sidelined due to a fractured right ring finger. There is currently no timetable for his return, though obviously the Raptors are hoping that he can return in short order, as the team is in the midst of a tight battle for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference.

INJURY: Knee (torn ACL and meniscus) | STATUS: Out indefinitely

The last time Isaac was on the court was over a year ago in the bubble in Orlando, when he suffered a devastating knee injury that included a torn meniscus and ACL. While it makes sense that the Magic are taking the cautious route with a player who has been frequently injured, it’s a bit surprising that Isaac isn’t closer to a return. We’re going on 16 months now since the injury and there’s still no timeline. Even stranger is that based on a recent interview with Wendell Carter Jr. , it appears as though Isaac hasn’t progressed to doing much on-court work, if any. “JI’s also doing a fantastic job,” Carter said . “He’s always in early in the morning before we even get there, before our practices and stuff. He’s already on the table getting treatment on his knee, lifting, all that stuff. He’s doing good.”