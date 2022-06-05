NBA key dates for 2022-23, including offseason schedule for draft and Summer League, 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Though the 2022 NBA Finals simply began, it is by no means too early to start out fascinated by what’s forward for the league. The beginning date for the common season hasn’t been introduced but, however there are nonetheless some key dates for the offseason in addition to the 2022-23 season which might be helpful to keep watch over with the present season coming to an in depth. Free company dates even have but to be formally introduced, however we do know the date for the NBA Draft, when Summer time League will happen in Las Vegas and which weekend the 2023 NBA All-Star Sport in Salt Lake Metropolis will probably be held.

Although the beginning date at no cost company hasn’t been formally introduced but by the league, anticipate it to start out on the finish of the June (seemingly June 30). Listed here are another key dates to mark on your calendar in preparation for subsequent season.

June 23: 2022 NBA Draft

2022 NBA Draft July 2-3: California Traditional in San Francisco – Lakers, Warmth, Kings, Warriors)

California Traditional in San Francisco – Lakers, Warmth, Kings, Warriors) July 5-7: Salt Lake Metropolis Summer time League (Grizzlies, Thunder, 76ers, Jazz)

Salt Lake Metropolis Summer time League (Grizzlies, Thunder, 76ers, Jazz) July 7-17: NBA Summer time League in Las Vegas

NBA Summer time League in Las Vegas Sept. 30, Oct. 2: Warriors, Wizards to play preseason video games in Japan

Warriors, Wizards to play preseason video games in Japan Oct. 6, Oct. 8: Bucks, Hawks to play preseason video games in Abu Dhabi

Bucks, Hawks to play preseason video games in Abu Dhabi Jan. 19: Pistons, Bulls to play regular-season recreation in Paris

Pistons, Bulls to play regular-season recreation in Paris Feb. 17-19: 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend/All-Star Sport in Salt Lake Metropolis

Dates for coaching camp and the beginning of the common season are unknown, however coaching camp usually begins mid-to-late September, with the common season starting a pair weeks after that in October. This would be the first typical offseason for many gamers within the league for the reason that pandemic began, after having shortened time without work final summer time as a result of Tokyo Olympics, and previous to that in the summertime of 2020 video games have been nonetheless being performed within the Orlando bubble. Certainly it will likely be a welcomed return to normalcy for the league and its gamers as groups put together for the 2022-23 season.