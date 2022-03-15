NBA MVP rankings: Nikola Jokic stands tallest in tight three-man race with Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo

The NBA’s 2021-22 MVP race is probably going down to 3 candidates: Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. You can also make a case for any of them to win, however to me, one stands above the opposite two. Whether or not that is how the voting will shake out, it is laborious to say. There’s nonetheless nearly a month to go. Issues might nonetheless change. It is an especially shut race. As of Tuesday, March 15, this can be a breakdown of the highest three with 5 names on the backside who can be preventing for top-five voting standing.

1. Nikola Jokic

What number of instances can we cite the superior metrics? It is virtually a joke. The Denver Nuggets massive man is No. 1 in PER, VORP, BPM, DBPM, OBPM, WS/48, WS, OWS, RAPTOR WAR, Whole RAPTOR, Offensive RAPTOR, and he is second in DWS and Defensive RAPTOR. Dismiss all these silly-sounding acronyms for those who like, however in doing so you may be turning away from what has clearly been the perfect participant within the league this season.

Jokic ought to win MVP. His second straight. Whether or not he’ll stays to be seen. The subsequent man on this record, Joel Embiid, has been superior in his personal proper, and the narrative connected to him is a robust one. Left within the lurch by Ben Simmons, he dragged the Philadelphia 76ers into the higher tier of the Jap Convention even earlier than James Harden arrived. Voters love the story of the celebrity who fought the nice battle.

Factor is, Jokic has fought the identical battle, taking part in mainly your entire season with out Denver’s second- and third-best participant. The distinction is the Denver guys — Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. — have not performed due to accidents. Simmons hung Embiid out to dry by selection. That feels like an even bigger betrayal. Making Embiid’s efficiency really feel a bit bit extra heroic.

However it hasn’t been. Once more, Jokic has performed below what are not less than equally making an attempt circumstances. I feel the Denver supporting forged has been dragged a bit an excessive amount of in folks making an attempt to make this argument, however this isn’t a crew that must be being talked about as a sleeper risk to make some actual noise within the West even when Murray and Porter do not return. And but, right here the Nuggets are with the identical variety of wins because the Sixers, 41 coming into play on Tuesday, together with one over Embiid/Harden and the Sixers on Monday evening at Philly.

That is the Jokic impact. Denver is over 19 factors per 100 possessions higher with him on the ground in opposition to when he is off, virtually double Embiid’s on-off splits and miles forward of each different midway cheap MVP candidate aside from Steph Curry’s plus-15. He is capturing 57 % from the ground to Embiid’s 48 %. He out-rebounds Embiid. Immeasurably out-passes him. He is been the perfect participant, plain and easy, however I am undecided that can be sufficient to get him the award.

2. Joel Embiid

I do not need to make it appear to be I am disparaging Embiid in any means. He is been off the charts all season, and his case is clearly constructed upon much more than the narrative of getting carried his crew via the Simmons drama. He is prime three in virtually all these VORP-like acronyms. He is the league’s main scorer. He will get to the free-throw line virtually at will. He is a greater defender, and not less than this yr, a greater 3-point shooter than Jokic.

Two issues that I feel matter in swinging some on-the-fence votes to Embiid’s aspect: the scoring title, and his conventional submit sport. To the latter — and also you’re welcome to argue with me — I feel folks actually like the thought of the old-school-style middle, massive and bodily, posting up, turning and dunking, as a distinction to the 3-point finesse identification of at this time’s league, they usually need to reward that model when it succeeds to this diploma.

Factor is, Jokic is darn close to as massive and highly effective as Embiid, and if the Nuggets used him equally, he is nearly as unstoppable within the submit. However he feels extra like a perimeter-based middle, regardless that Embiid thrives on a heavy-ish weight loss plan of midrange jumpers. In case you do not watch Jokic a lot, you would possibly assume he is on the market whipping passes greater than going into mouse-in-the-house punisher mode, however make no mistake, Jokic completely overpowers everybody at any time when he feels prefer it.

To the second level of the scoring title, look, we might very nicely find yourself splitting hairs on this vote. One thing has to swing it. Like a couple of SAT factors between equally certified Harvard candidates, Embiid successful the scoring title is an enormous bullet level on the resume. It is just like Russell Westbrook averaging a triple-double en path to successful the 2017 MVP; he would’ve been the identical participant had he averaged 9.9 assists as an alternative of 10.Four per sport, however the triple-double sounds higher. Similar because the scoring title. If LeBron James — or Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant for that matter — finally ends up edging out Embiid for the title, as foolish because it sounds, it might swing a couple of votes to Jokic. Or vice versa.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

This season’s MVP race will largely be outlined by one query: “Who’s working with much less?” Jokic and Embiid have each performed the majority of their seasons with out sidekick stars, and the straightforward fact is that Giannis is perceived to be taking part in with a top-tier supporting forged as a result of, nicely, he’s. That is the largest purpose he is No. Three on this race with, for those who ask me, virtually no probability of successful the award.

Contemplate that Antetokounmpo’s Bucks are tied within the loss column with Embiid’s 76ers, and Antetokounmpo is scoring two-tenths of 1 level per sport lower than Embiid (29.9 to 29.7). Giannis is forward of Embiid in each single aforementioned superior stat. Backside line, we simply assume he is taking part in with extra assist, as a result of once more, he’s (even when Khris Middleton and Jrue Vacation have each missed some actual time), and that is going to maintain him from his third MVP whether or not you want that rationale or not.

Preventing for prime 5 standing

These names might, and certain will, fluctuate over the past month of the season, however so as, here is who I see having a legit shot at ending because the 4-5 also-rans behind what’s clearly the highest three listed above.