NBA picks, best bets: Knicks start strong, Kings win a low-scoring affair

Now that we are in the midst of the NBA playoffs, making a bet on basketball is warmer than ever. CBS Sports is providing day by day alternatives throughout the postseason. Sam Quinn will make no less than one pick out for each and every sport between now and the NBA Finals. All strains are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Featured Game | New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat

The Knicks have fewer flaws in comparison to the Bucks and are much less susceptible to a conceivable Heat disenchanted. The Bucks have a strict drop-coverage protection. The Knicks are extra flexible and will modify their policy as soon as Jimmy Butler forces them to. The Heat completed the sequence with back-to-back fourth quarter comebacks for the reason that Bucks lacked a fourth-quarter shot-creator. Jalen Brunson is a excellent have compatibility, however the Heat ranked twenty seventh within the NBA in 3-point share all through the season at 34.4%. Although they are main the playoffs at 45%, they are due a little bit of regression. Without Tyler Herro, they lack the secondary shot-creation. If we suppose they resemble their regular-season selves on this sequence, the Knicks will have to be appreciated with ease. The Pick: Knicks -4.5

Featured Game | Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors Follow us Save

