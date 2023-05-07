NBA picks, best bets: Why Celtics-76ers should be high-scoring affair; Nuggets bounce back vs. Suns

Now that we are within the thick of the NBA playoffs, the basketball making a bet marketplace is warmer than ever. CBS Sports will be offering day-to-day selections at some point of the postseason. Sam Quinn will make no less than one pick out for each recreation between now and the NBA Finals. All strains courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Featured Game | Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Philadelphia’s deficient 3-point capturing is the one factor retaining all 3 video games of this collection from hitting the over. Game 3 went over the Game 4 general in spite of the 2 aspects combining for simply 60 issues within the paint. Boston has scored no less than 112 issues in all 9 video games it has performed this offseason. Until any person in truth proves that they are able to sluggish the Celtics down, you should be expecting them to place issues at the board. Until the Celtics turn out they are able to deal with their protection over the direction of a complete collection, you should believe their overs smart bets. The Pick: Over 214.5

Featured Game | Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

It took 86 issues out of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant for the Suns to win Game 3. Now, Phoenix will most certainly get greater than seven issues out of its third-leading scorer in Game 4, however little or no that came about on Friday used to be in particular encouraging for Phoenix. The Nuggets generated blank 3-pointers for a lot of the evening and simply struggled to lead them to. Devin Booker shot 80% from the sphere and Kevin Durant made 14 loose throws, a brand new season top. DeAndre Ayton used to be