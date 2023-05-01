NBA picks, best bets: Why Kings can beat Warriors in a low-scoring Game 7; Knicks handle Game 1 business

(*1*)

With the NBA playoffs in complete swing, basketball having a bet is warmer than ever. CBS Sports shall be offering day by day alternatives for each sport from now till the NBA Finals. All traces are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Featured Game | New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat

The Knicks lack many of the flaws that made the Bucks prone to a Heat disappointed. The Bucks are a dogmatic drop-coverage protection, while the Knicks have a tendency to choose drop-coverage however have the workforce and training workforce to regulate after they face Jimmy Butler. The Heat completed the sequence with back-to-back fourth quarter comebacks, because of the Bucks’ loss of a fourth-quarter shot author. Jalen Brunson would surely are compatible the invoice. The Heat ranked twenty seventh in the NBA in 3-point proportion all over the season at 34.4%, however they’re main the playoffs at 45%. They are due for a little bit of regression, and with out Tyler Herro, they lack secondary shot introduction. If we think that they are going to glance extra like their regular-season selves in this sequence, then the Knicks must be liked very easily. The Pick: Knicks -4.5

