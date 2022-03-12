NBA playoff picture: Warriors deadlocked with Grizzlies for No. 2 seed; Timberwolves have path out of play-in

The Brooklyn Nets pulverized the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night time and Kevin Durant stated it was simply one other recreation. In a playoff-race sense, he was proper. Nothing modified. The Nets are nonetheless fairly firmly locked into the No. Eight seed, and the Sixers are nonetheless the third seed. Philly is tied within the loss column with No. 2 Milwaukee with one head-to-head matchup remaining.

The Phoenix Suns are the one staff to have clinched a playoff spot thus far.

Reminder: The play-in format pits No. 7 vs. No. 8, with the winner incomes the No. 7 seed and the loser taking part in the winner of the 9-10 matchup for the No. Eight seed.

By submitting my e mail I conform to obtain the “CBS Sports activities HQ Publication” and different advertising and marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports activities, which can embody info from our associates and/or companions’ presents, services. For extra details about our knowledge practices seek the advice of our Privacy Policy Please examine the opt-in field to acknowledge that you just want to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Regulate your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

We’re going to be preserving shut tabs on the playoff race the remainder of the way in which. With day by day updates, we’ll observe present matchups, magic numbers, projected seeds, remaining schedules and tiebreaker eventualities.

Under is the place issues stand coming into play on Friday, March 11.

NOTE: Our SportsLine mannequin, developed by predictive knowledge engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the complete season 10,000 instances and is continually updating to replicate altering circumstances to provide probably the most unbiased and exact projections possible.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Phoenix Suns

Phoenix locked up a top-six seed with its win over the Warmth on Wednesday. With a nine-loss lead over each No. 2 Memphis and No. Three Golden State, the No. 1 seed within the West is a digital lock, as is the No. 1 general seed with a 10-loss lead over the Warmth, who lead the East.

Projected seed: 1

1 Magic quantity to clinch No. 1 seed : 8

8 Present first-round matchup: TBD (play-in outcomes)

TBD (play-in outcomes) Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Grizzlies: Season collection 1-1 with one to play

Season collection 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Warriors: Golden State leads season collection 2-1 with one to play

FIGHT FOR NO. 2 SEED

2. Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis is tied within the loss column with No. Three Golden State, however holds the No. 2 seed by advantage of getting another win up to now. If it comes right down to a tiebreaker, the Grizzlies presently lead the head-to-head season collection 2-1 with one matchup remaining on March 28. However this race is way from over.

Memphis holds a two-loss lead over the No. 4 Jazz and a four-loss lead over the No. 5 Mavericks. Memphis’ lead over No. 6 Denver is successfully 5 video games as Memphis has already clinched the tiebreaker. The Grizzlies have clinched not less than a play-in spot and may’t find yourself any decrease than the No. Eight seed.

Projected seed: 2

2 Magic quantity to clinch playoff spot : 9

9 Present first-round matchup: Wolves vs. Clippers play-in winner

Wolves vs. Clippers play-in winner Tiebreaker vs. No. Three Warriors: Grizzlies lead season collection 2-1 with one to play

Grizzlies lead season collection 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. Four Jazz: Memphis has clinched with 2-1 head-to-head benefit

Memphis has clinched with 2-1 head-to-head benefit Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Mavericks: Dallas has clinched with 3-1 head-to-head benefit

3. Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are tied within the loss column with No. 2 Memphis with one head-to-head matchup remaining. Golden State leads No. Four Utah by two video games within the loss column. The Warriors have clinched a spot in not less than the play-in and may end no worse than the No. 9 seed.

Projected seed: 3

3 Magic quantity to clinch playoff spot : 9

9 Present first-round matchup: Nuggets

Nuggets Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Grizzlies: Warriors path season collection 2-1 with one to play

Warriors path season collection 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. Four Jazz: Warriors lead season collection 2-1 with one to play

Warriors lead season collection 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Mavericks: Dallas has clinched with 3-1 head-to-head benefit

CURRENT PLAYOFF TEAMS

4. Utah Jazz

Utah has gained eight of its final 11 and trails No. 2 Memphis by simply two video games within the loss column. On the flip facet, the Jazz maintain only a two-game lead over No. 5 Dallas and No. 6 Denver with one head-to-head matchup remaining in opposition to every.

Projected seed: 4

4 Magic quantity to clinch play-in spot : 1

1 Present first-round matchup: Mavericks

Mavericks Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Grizzlies: Memphis has clinched with 2-1 head-to-head benefit

Memphis has clinched with 2-1 head-to-head benefit Tiebreaker vs. No. Three Warriors: Jazz path season collection 2-1 with one to play

Jazz path season collection 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Mavericks: Jazz lead season collection 2-1 with one to play

Jazz lead season collection 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Nuggets: Utah has clinched with 4-Zero head-to-head benefit

5. Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks misplaced by 30 to the Knicks on Wednesday to fall right into a tie within the loss column with the No. 6 Nuggets. Fortunate for the Mavs, they’ve already sealed the tiebreaker vs. Denver. Nonetheless, our SportsLine projections have Dallas finally falling behind Denver and ending up within the No. 6 seed.

Projected seed: 6

6 Magic quantity to clinch play-in spot : 1

1 Present first-round matchup: Jazz

Jazz Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Grizzlies: Dallas has clinched with 3-1 head-to-head benefit

Dallas has clinched with 3-1 head-to-head benefit Tiebreaker vs. No. Three Warriors: Dallas has clinched with 3-1 head-to-head benefit

Dallas has clinched with 3-1 head-to-head benefit Tiebreaker vs. No. Four Jazz: Dallas trails season collection 2-1 with one to play

Dallas trails season collection 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Nuggets: Dallas has clinched with 2-1 head-to-head benefit

6. Denver Nuggets

Denver dropped a recreation behind the No. 5 Mavericks with its loss to Golden State on Thursday, however our SportsLine projections nonetheless have them finally leaping Dallas. To remain out of the play-in, the Nuggets have only a two-game lead over the No. 7 Timberwolves, who management the tiebreaker with a 2-1 head-to-head benefit with one recreation to play on April 1. That could possibly be an enormous recreation.

Projected seed: 5

5 Magic quantity to clinch play-in spot : 2

2 Present first-round matchup: Warriors

Warriors Tiebreaker vs. No. Four Jazz: Utah has clinched with 4-Zero head-to-head benefit

Utah has clinched with 4-Zero head-to-head benefit Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Mavericks: Dallas has clinched with 2-1 head-to-head benefit

Dallas has clinched with 2-1 head-to-head benefit Tiebreaker vs. No. 7 Timberwolves: Denver trails season collection 2-1 with one recreation to play

CURRENT PLAY-IN TEAMS

7. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Wolves have an actual shot to catch No. 6 Denver, which they path by two within the loss column with one head-to-head matchup remaining. At worst, they appear fairly protected to finish up because the No. 7 seed with a four-loss lead over the No. Eight Clippers, which suggests they’ll get two cracks at a play-in victory to safe a playoff spot.

Projected seed: 7

7 Magic quantity to clinch play-in spot : 4

4 Present play-in matchup: Clippers

Clippers Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Nuggets: Timberwolves lead season collection 2-1 with one recreation to play

Timberwolves lead season collection 2-1 with one recreation to play Tiebreaker vs. No. Eight Clippers: L.A. has clinched with 3-1 head-to-head benefit

8. Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers are fairly agency within the No. Eight spot, trailing the No. 7 Wolves by 4 within the loss column and main the No. 9 Lakers by 4 (that lead over the Lakers is successfully 5 with the Clippers having clinched the head-to-head tiebreaker).

Projected seed: 8

8 Magic quantity to clinch play-in spot : 7

7 Present play-in matchup: Timberwolves

Timberwolves Tiebreaker vs. No. 7 Timberwolves: Clippers have clinched with 3-1 head-to-head benefit

Clippers have clinched with 3-1 head-to-head benefit Tiebreaker vs. No. 9 Lakers: Clippers have clinched with 4-Zero head-to-head benefit

9. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers took an embarrassing overtime defeat by the hands of the Rockets on Wednesday. Luckily for them, the Pelicans additionally misplaced so the Lakers nonetheless maintain a two-game lead for the No. 9 seed. The Lakers are fairly protected to not less than make the play-in. They’ve a three-loss lead over the No. 11 Blazers, who’re actively tanking, and a four-loss lead over the No. 12 Spurs.

Projected seed: 9

9 Magic quantity to clinch play-in spot : 13

13 Present play-in matchup: Pelicans

Pelicans Tiebreaker vs. No. Eight Clippers: Clippers have clinched with 4-Zero head-to-head benefit

Clippers have clinched with 4-Zero head-to-head benefit Tiebreaker vs. No. 10 Pelicans: Lakers path season collection 1-Zero with two matchups remaining

10. New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans path the No. 9 Lakers by two within the loss column and lead the No. 12 Spurs by two. New Orleans nonetheless has two video games left in opposition to the Spurs. Once more, the Blazers are at No. 11, however the assumption is that they’re in tank mode and can fall out of the race.

Projected seed: 10

10 Magic quantity to clinch play-in spot : 14

14 Present play-in matchup: Lakers

Lakers Tiebreaker vs. No. 9 Lakers: Pelicans lead season collection 1-Zero with two matchups remaining

Pelicans lead season collection 1-Zero with two matchups remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 12 Spurs: Pelicans path season collection 2-Zero with two matchups remaining

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

No. 11 Portland Trail Blazers: One loss again of No. 10 New Orleans, however assumed to be tanking

One loss again of No. 10 New Orleans, however assumed to be tanking No. 12 San Antonio Spurs: Management personal future to catch No. 10 New Orleans, which it trails by two with two video games remaining. Win these two, and San Antonio would additionally win the tiebreaker with a 4-Zero head-to-head benefit.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Getty Photographs

FIGHT FOR NO. 1 SEED

1. Miami Warmth

The Warmth have a two-loss lead over No. 2 Milwaukee and No. Three Philadelphia. The Warmth nonetheless have one head-to-head matchup left with the Sixers.

Projected seed: 1

1 Magic quantity to clinch top-four seed : 10

10 Present first-round matchup: TBD (play-in outcomes)

TBD (play-in outcomes) Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Philadelphia: Warmth lead season collection 2-1 with one recreation to play

Warmth lead season collection 2-1 with one recreation to play Tiebreaker vs. No. Three Milwaukee: Miami presently owns through higher convention report (season collection 2-2, each groups main their division)

Miami presently owns through higher convention report (season collection 2-2, each groups main their division) Tiebreaker vs. No. Four Chicago: Warmth have clinched with 3-Zero head-to-head benefit and one recreation remaining

The Bucks are tied within the loss column with No. Three Philly however have performed two extra video games, each wins, and thus maintain the upper seed in the mean time through win proportion. The 2 groups have one head-to-head matchup remaining that can decide the tiebreaker with the season collection presently tied 1-1.

Milwaukee trails No. 1 Miami by two within the loss column. Hanging onto a top-four seed shouldn’t be a lock for the Bucks. They solely lead No. Four Chicago by one recreation with two matchups remaining, and No. 5 Boston by two within the loss column with one matchup left.

Projected seed: 2

2 Magic quantity to clinch top-four seed : 13

13 Present first-round matchup: Cavaliers

Cavaliers Tiebreaker vs. No. 1 Miami: Miami presently owns through higher convention report (season collection 2-2, each groups main their division)

Miami presently owns through higher convention report (season collection 2-2, each groups main their division) Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Philadelphia: Season collection tied 1-1 with one recreation remaining

Season collection tied 1-1 with one recreation remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. Four Chicago: Bucks lead season collection 2-Zero with two video games remaining

Bucks lead season collection 2-Zero with two video games remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Boston: Bucks path season collection 2-1 with one recreation remaining

Philly is tied with the No. 2 Bucks within the loss column with one head-to-head matchup remaining that will even decide the season tiebreaker. The Sixers lead the No. 4 Bulls by only one recreation however they’ve the tiebreaker already secured.

Projected seed: 3

3 Magic quantity to clinch top-four seed : 14

14 Present first-round matchup: Toronto vs. Brooklyn play-in winner

Toronto vs. Brooklyn play-in winner Tiebreaker vs. No. 1 Miami: Sixers path season collection 2-1 with one recreation to play

Sixers path season collection 2-1 with one recreation to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Milwaukee: Season collection tied 1-1 with one matchup remaining

Season collection tied 1-1 with one matchup remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. Four Chicago: Sixers have clinched through 4-Zero head-to-head benefit

4. Chicago Bulls

The Bulls, who have been the No. 1 seed not that way back, have pale a bit over their final 10 video games and now maintain only a one-game lead within the loss column over each the No. 5 Celtics (who they play as soon as extra in a recreation that can resolve the tiebreaker) and the No. 6 Cavs, who they play two extra instances. Our SportsLine projection, as you’ll see beneath, has the Bulls finally falling behind Boston to finish up within the No. 5 seed.

Projected seed: 5

5 Magic quantity to top-four seed : 14

14 Present first-round matchup: Celtics

Celtics Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Philadelphia: Sixers have clinched through 4-Zero head-to-head benefit

Sixers have clinched through 4-Zero head-to-head benefit Tiebreaker vs. No. Three Milwaukee: Bulls path season collection 2-Zero with two video games remaining

Bulls path season collection 2-Zero with two video games remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Boston: Season collection tied 1-1 with one recreation remaining

Season collection tied 1-1 with one recreation remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Cleveland: Season collection tied 1-1 with two video games remaining

CURRENT PLAYOFF TEAMS

5. Boston Celtics

The Celtics really feel fairly protected to remain out of the play-in with a three-loss lead over the No. 7 Raptors. As talked about above, SportsLine projections have Boston, which trails the No. Four Bulls by one recreation within the loss column with one matchup remaining, finally leaping Chicago for the No. Four seed.

Projected seed: 4

4 Magic quantity to clinch playoff spot : 12

12 Present first-round matchup: Bulls

Bulls Tiebreaker vs. No. Three Milwaukee: Celtics lead season collection 2-1 with one recreation remaining

Celtics lead season collection 2-1 with one recreation remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. Four Chicago: Season collection tied 1-1 with one recreation remaining

Season collection tied 1-1 with one recreation remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Cleveland: Celtics have clinched through 2-1 head-to-head benefit

6. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs are tied within the loss column with the No. 5 Celtics, however Boston has already clinched the tiebreaker with no head-to-head matchups on faucet the remainder of the way in which. Cleveland leads the No. 7 Raptors by three video games within the loss column, however that lead is 4, successfully, because the Cavs have clinched the tiebreaker with one matchup remaining. Cleveland can nonetheless completely earn home-court benefit within the first spherical because it trails the No. Four Bulls by one recreation with two head-to-head matchups remaining.

Projected seed: 6

6 Magic quantity to clinch playoff spot : 14

14 Present first-round matchup: Bucks

Bucks Tiebreaker vs. No. Four Chicago: Season collection tied 1-1 with two video games remaining

Season collection tied 1-1 with two video games remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Boston: Celtics have clinched through 2-1 head-to-head benefit

Celtics have clinched through 2-1 head-to-head benefit Tiebreaker vs. No. 7 Toronto: Cavs have clinched through 3-Zero head-to-head benefit with recreation remaining

CURRENT PLAY-IN TEAMS

7. Toronto Raptors

The Raptors path the No. 6 Cavs by an efficient 4 video games (Cleveland owns tiebreaker) and are staring down a play-in matchup with the No. Eight Nets, who may have Ben Simmons taking part in by that time. Toronto leads the Nets by three video games within the loss column with a slight edge for the tiebreaker.

Projected seed: 7

7 Magic quantity to clinch play-in spot : 12

12 Present play-in matchup: Nets

Nets Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Cleveland: Cavs have clinched through 3-Zero head-to-head benefit with recreation remaining

Cavs have clinched through 3-Zero head-to-head benefit with recreation remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. Eight Brooklyn: Raptors presently maintain through division profitable proportion (season collection tied 2-2)

8. Brooklyn Nets

The Nets beat Philly on Thursday however have doubtless dug too deep a gap to keep away from the play-in collection. Because it stands, they path the No. 7 Raptors by three video games. The precedence, as loopy because it sounds, shouldn’t be truly falling into the lottery. Coming into play on Friday, the Nets maintain only a two-loss lead over the No. 11 Wizards, although Brooklyn does personal the tiebreaker.

After that, Brooklyn desires to remain above the No. 9 seed with the intention to get to cracks at a play-in victory. The Nets lead No. 9 Charlotte by two within the loss column with one matchup remaining. The Nets lead No. 10 Atlanta by only one within the loss column, however Brooklyn has already clinched the tiebreaker.

Projected seed: 8

8 Magic quantity to clinch play-in spot : 13

13 Present play-in matchup: Raptors

Raptors Tiebreaker vs. No. 7 Toronto: Raptors presently maintain through division profitable proportion (season collection tied 2-2)

Raptors presently maintain through division profitable proportion (season collection tied 2-2) Tiebreaker vs. No. 9 Charlotte: Season collection tied 1-1 with one matchup remaining

Season collection tied 1-1 with one matchup remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 10 Atlanta: Nets have clinched through 2-Zero head-to-head benefit with one recreation remaining

Nets have clinched through 2-Zero head-to-head benefit with one recreation remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 11 Washington: Nets presently personal through convention report (season collection tied 2-2)

The Hornets path the No. Eight Nets by two video games within the loss column with one matchup remaining, which is able to resolve the tiebreaker. The Hornets even have another loss than No. 10 Atlanta, however are presently, technically, the No. 9 seed through a barely higher win proportion. The Hawks and Hornets nonetheless have one matchup remaining that can go a good distance towards probably figuring out home-court benefit within the 9-10 play-in recreation. Our SportsLine projections have Charlotte ending up because the No. 10 seed.

Projected seed: 10

10 Magic quantity to clinch play-in spot : 15

15 Present play-in matchup: Hawks

Hawks Tiebreaker vs. No. Eight Brooklyn: Season collection tied 1-1 with one matchup remaining

Season collection tied 1-1 with one matchup remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 10 Atlanta: Hornets path season collection 2-1 with one matchup remaining

Hornets path season collection 2-1 with one matchup remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 11 Washington: Hornets lead season collection 2-1 with one matchup remaining

10. Atlanta Hawks

At first, the Hawks are battling simply to get into the play-in. They lead the No. 11 Wizards by only one recreation within the loss column with one head-to-head matchup remaining. After that, they’d like to leap Charlotte for the No. 9 seed to safe home-court benefit in a possible 9-10 play-in recreation (Atlanta truly leads Charlotte by one within the loss column with one matchup remaining). Our SportsLine projections like Atlanta, which controls its personal future to complete forward of Charlotte, to finish up because the No. 9 seed.

Projected seed: 9

9 Magic quantity to clinch play-in spot : 15

15 Present play-in matchup: Hornets

Hornets Tiebreaker vs. No. Eight Brooklyn: Nets have clinched through 2-Zero head-to-head benefit with one recreation remaining

Nets have clinched through 2-Zero head-to-head benefit with one recreation remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 9 Charlotte: Hawks lead season collection 2-1 with one matchup remaining

Hawks lead season collection 2-1 with one matchup remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 11 Washington: Hawks lead season collection 2-1 with one matchup remaining

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN