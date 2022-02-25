‘NBA Playoff Prep’: Dallas Mavs Face Big Test vs. Utah Jazz Following All-Star Break

By way of the entire ups and downs of the common season, the Dallas Mavericks managed to enter the All-Star break with a 35-24 file. With the group sitting in fifth-place within the Western Convention, a lot focus will probably be positioned on seeding, on condition that Dallas hasn’t held homecourt benefit since its 2011 championship run.
The Mavericks return to motion on Friday once they tackle the Utah Jazz at Vivint Sensible Dwelling Area to begin a three-game highway journey. Luka Doncic, who’s averaging 35.four factors, 10.three rebounds, and 9.eight assists over his final 10 video games, will look to construct on his MVP-level play.
Each recreation down the stretch goes to matter for a group trying to contend. Matchups in opposition to the Jazz, who rank fourth within the Western Convention, will maintain essentially the most weight, although. Dallas trails Utah by 1.5 video games and every group will face off thrice earlier than the tip of the common season.
“The primary recreation after the break is all the time super-important,” Dwight Powell advised Mavs.com. “We’ve bought to attempt to proceed doing the issues we’ve been doing good and enhance on the issues we’ve been making an attempt to enhance on since earlier than the break.
“We’re going up in opposition to an important group (Utah) with a variety of weapons and a variety of defensive capabilities, so I believe it’s a great way to return off the bat and have that problem.”
Utah has been no stranger to ups and downs of their very own this season, both. The Jazz started the season 28-10 by 38 video games however has gone 10-12 since. There’s been actual slippage from a beforehand elite Utah protection, however the Jazz have nonetheless been the NBA’s most effective half-court offense.
There was a turnaround in performance-level from the Jazz as they entered the All-Star break. Over their final seven video games, Utah, like Dallas, has additionally gone 6-1 whereas recording a 120.1 offensive score (1st), 105.1 defensive score (third), and 15.zero internet score (2nd).
Having to get to the rim in opposition to Rudy Gobert is all the time a difficult activity, however Utah shouldn’t be a group that can deviate from him being able the place that is the main target. Dynamic perimeter shot creators and gamers who thrive within the hole are in a position to assault the weak factors of Utah’s protection, each of that are strengths of Doncic.
Then again, the Jazz pose actual challenges for the Mavericks’ protection. Dallas has struggled to include opposing groups from scoring a excessive quantity of second-chance factors at occasions as of late — giving up a mixed 42 second-chance factors during the last two video games (most in NBA). Containing Gobert on the boards will must be a precedence.
The Mavericks and Jazz each have performed among the greatest basketball across the NBA as of late, and their head-to-head matchups will provide an intriguing look into what may very well be one of many extra compelling first-round playoff matchups.
There’s been mounting strain for the Jazz with regard to keeping Donovan Mitchell content sufficient to remain in Utah long-term. The group as a complete will certainly be taking part in with a excessive sense of urgency to shut not solely the common season however to advance deep within the playoffs, too.