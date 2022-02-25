Front Page

‘NBA Playoff Prep’: Dallas Mavs Face Big Test vs. Utah Jazz Following All-Star Break

February 25, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


By way of the entire ups and downs of the common season, the Dallas Mavericks managed to enter the All-Star break with a 35-24 file. With the group sitting in fifth-place within the Western Convention, a lot focus will probably be positioned on seeding, on condition that Dallas hasn’t held homecourt benefit since its 2011 championship run. 

The Mavericks return to motion on Friday once they tackle the Utah Jazz at Vivint Sensible Dwelling Area to begin a three-game highway journey. Luka Doncic, who’s averaging 35.four factors, 10.three rebounds, and 9.eight assists over his final 10 video games, will look to construct on his MVP-level play.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram